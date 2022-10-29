Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.024

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of December to £0.024. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.3%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Bytes Technology Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Bytes Technology Group was earning enough to cover the previous dividend, but it was paying out quite a large proportion of its free cash flows. The business is earning enough to make the dividend feasible, but the cash payout ratio of 84% indicates it is more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 90.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 44% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Bytes Technology Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Without a track record of dividend payments, we can't make a judgement on how stable it has been. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Bytes Technology Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past three years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bytes Technology Group will make a great income stock. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Bytes Technology Group has been making. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Bytes Technology Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Bytes Technology Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

