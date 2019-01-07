Byton's screen-filled dashboard will hit the road in 2019. Yikes.

Twitter More

Facebook More

You may remember Byton, which made a bit of a splash at last year's CES with its concept car that was more futuristic playroom than advanced automobile.

Its most notable innovation was the UI: Instead of a dashboard, there was a 48-inch curved touchscreen. The interface eschewed traditional buttons in favor of touch (via a touchscreen in the steering wheel), gesture, and voice.

It was also totally nuts. Byton's high-tech dashboard was an interesting idea, but it was so unlike anything in today's cars that bringing it to a production model seemed years, if not decades away.

Well, it may be coming a lot sooner than that. At CES 2019, Byton said its cockpit-like driving experience will be coming this year, a key feature of its M-Byte production model. The electric car, which Byton only started designing a little over two years ago, will be "on the road" by the end of 2019, company executives said. Read more...

More about Ces, Electric Cars, Self Driving Cars, Byton, and Ces 2019