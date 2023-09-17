BYU rallies twice, beats Arkansas on road to stay perfect

TechCrunch

Amazon is introducing new features that make it easier to search for products on mobile and is challenging other product search engines, like Google and Pinterest in the process. The retailer announced a handful of new search and discovery features, including multimodal search (searching with text plus images), an expansion of its AR efforts and a new "Find-on-Amazon" feature that finds similar products to those in a photo you share directly with the Amazon app, among other things. One of the new features improves upon Amazon's existing visual search engine that lets consumers snap a photo to find matching products.