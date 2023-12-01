C-44 Reservoir: Five misconceptions about the $339 million Everglades restoration project

The C-44 Reservoir east of Indiantown in western Martin County is one of those projects with a function that is misunderstood by many. During a Nov. 17 tour for a handful of news reporters and other visitors, representatives from the Army Corps of Engineers and South Florida Water Management District explained in more detail what the reservoir will do — and won't do — as it serves in Everglades restoration plans for decades to come.

I want to better explain what we know about the $339 million project and answer five questions many Treasure Coast residents have. Some may be surprised or even frustrated by the answers. However, the reservoir is a tool for water managers to use that may help the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon once it is fully operable.

One of the two areas where water from the C-44 Reservoir is leaking and emerging through the perimeter canal bank, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in western Martin County. The C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area includes a 34-acre reservoir that will capture, store and clean polluted stormwater that drains into the C-44 Canal, mostly from western area farms and keep some of the runoff out of the St. Lucie River.

The C-44 Reservoir in a nutshell

Here's what we know about the reservoir:

Martin County taxpayers bought the land. Voters approved taxing themselves a 1-cent sales tax in the early 2000s. The tax raised $27 million to pay for 12,000 acres where the reservoir and stormwater treatment areas were built.

The reservoir and STAs work together to clean and store water. The C-44 Reservoir is 3,500 acres and the adjacent STA is 6,300 acres. That's a total of 11,800 acres to clean and store water from the C-44 Canal.

This is the first project completed in the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan. Many of the 68 projects that make up the $23 billion CERP will be designed like this. The reservoir can store up to 16.5 billion gallons of water. The STAs can clean and hold an additional 3.2 billion gallons.

Savannah Lacy, Army Corps of Engineers water management operations chief, gives a tour of the C-44 Reservoir on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in western Martin County. The C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area includes a 34-acre reservoir that will capture, store and clean polluted stormwater that drains into the C-44 Canal, mostly from western area farms and keep some of the runoff out of the St. Lucie River.

Five things you may not understand about the reservoir

Is it supposed to keep water out of the St. Lucie River? Not really. It is designed to clean water from the C-44 Canal before the water gets dumped back into the canal. When the 23-mile-long man-made C-44 Canal that connects Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie River is high, here's how the SFWMD will use it. First, they will pump water from a 2-mile-long intake canal that is connected to the C-44 Canal into the 2-by-3-mile reservoir. Then they will move water out of the reservoir into the 6,300-acre STAs, where plants will take up nutrients and water. Water also will evaporate and seep into the soil. Water then drains back into the C-44 Canal, but is clean freshwater. If necessary, when the C-44 Canal level is high, it will be discharged into the St. Lucie River at the St. Lucie Lock and Dam.

Matt Taylor, Army Corps of Engineers safety program manager, discusses the conceptual pressure relief well design that could possibly fix the two areas where water from the C-44 Reservoir is leaking and emerging through the perimeter canal bank, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in western Martin County. The C-44 Reservoir and Stormwater Treatment Area includes a 34-acre reservoir that will capture, store and clean polluted stormwater that drains into the C-44 Canal, mostly from western area farms and keep some of the runoff out of the St. Lucie River.

All 10 feet of water in the reservoir will come from the C-44 and Lake Okeechobee. Not exactly. In 2020, the SFWMD governing board voted to approve $5 million to purchase land to dig another 6-mile-long canal tying in from the C-23/C-24 drainage basin in western St. Lucie County to the reservoir in Martin County. The C23/C24 tie-in was authorized as part of the IRL South component of CERP, according to Jennifer Reynolds, the SFWMD director of ecosystem restoration and capital projects. This will take 1.7 billion gallons out of the C-23, which dumps directly into the St. Lucie River, and will transfer it to the C-44 Reservoir.

The 2-year-long operational testing phase is nearly over, right? At the ribbon-cutting in November 2021, it was explained that after close to two years of operational testing, the reservoir would be online, turned over to SFWMD and ready for use. What's that old saying about the best laid plans of mice and men? It seems there is at least one kink needing to be worked out before this happens.

Two areas where the reservoir is leaking need to be addressed, as reported by TCPalm's Katie Delk earlier this year. What has been proposed are relief wells to handle problematic seepage through the earthen dike, according to Matt Taylor, an Army Corps dam safety expert. How long it will take to install the wells, how much water they will be able to move and how much it will add to the overall cost of the project are yet to be determined, Taylor said.

Is it supposed to be open to the public for activities like fishing, birding or waterfowl hunting? The STAs are open for such activities, Reynolds said. Discussions are taking place on when or if the reservoir can be open as well. I hope they do because we did spend $339 million of taxpayer money to build it.

Has this project been a waste of time and money? No, not really. Since this is the first completed in CERP, engineers are learning a lot from it. There is a perimeter ditch encircling the reservoir that is working as designed. The wells they are preparing to install will help water managers learn how this technology will work if they need to apply it with other projects like the C-43 Reservoir and EAA Reservoir, it will be money and time well spent.

Ed Killer is an opinion columnist with TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: C-44 Reservoir: Five misconceptions about $339 million CERP project