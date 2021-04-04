S.C. bill isn’t about medicine; it’s about legalizing marijuana in our state| Op-Ed

Chief Mark Keel
·3 min read

When was the last time we needed South Carolina legislation for a medicine to be prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacy? When medicine goes through the normal FDA approval process, state legislation is not necessary. But, that’s not what we are dealing with when discussing marijuana. Doctors cannot legally prescribe it. Pharmacists cannot legally dispense it. There is no way to accurately dose it. Rather, this 55-page bill is an attempt to legislate around the FDA approval process by creating a complex scheme to cultivate, process, and dispense marijuana that still violates federal law.

This bill ultimately allows people to vape, eat, or ingest marijuana that has not had any traditional medical review and is not approved by the FDA. This is a truly dangerous proposition. Perhaps this is why 77% of South Carolinians said marijuana should be regulated by the FDA in a 2016 Winthrop poll. It is not surprising that many proponents of this bill use words like “prescribe” when discussing marijuana. They do this to make us all think this will be handled like all other prescription medications. But the reality is this narrative is simply false. The marijuana allowed in this bill remains a Schedule 1 drug, which means it cannot be legally prescribed, cannot be legally dispensed by a pharmacy, and cannot be legally possessed by individuals without violating federal law.

In medical marijuana states, dispensaries with no in-house medical professionals pop up in local neighborhoods selling marijuana products with unknown potency, with no dosing instructions, and with flashy names designed to appeal to children. It is truly reprehensible the lengths that some of these companies will go to target our youth with these dangerous products. This is particularly true with vape products, edibles and oils, all of which are legalized under this legislation. In many cases, vape cartridges, oils and edible products contain unreasonably small serving sizes mixed with incredibly high percentages of THC. This is extremely dangerous, especially with regard to our children — our most vulnerable.

In South Carolina and throughout the country, marijuana is the number one reason for addiction and treatment admission for minors between 12 and 17 years old. I have spent my 43 years in law enforcement standing up for those who can’t stand for themselves. This is why I have consistently voiced my concerns about legalizing marijuana in any form. Of course, I am compassionate to those who are suffering from debilitating diseases and illnesses. However, this is why I support continued clinical trials; research; and forms of medicine that are legally obtained, FDA approved, prescribed by a physician, and dispensed by a pharmacist. This is what medicine is in the 21st century. This bill does not follow that model, which is why, in my opinion, this bill is not about medicine. It’s about legalizing marijuana in South Carolina.

Mark Keel has served as Chief of the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) since July 1, 2011.

