S.C. boy, 7, mauled to death by pack of dogs while on a walk with brother

The young boy and his brother were out looking for their pet dog when the attack took place

A South Carolina boy has passed away after being attacked by a pack of dogs.

Shamar Jackson was just 7-years-old when the dogs mauled him on Sunday. The young boy and his brother were out looking for their pet dog when the attack happened, per The State.

“They couldn’t get away because it was so many dogs coming from different directions,” said Carnell Jackson, the kids’ father, during a phone interview.

The boys were walking in their neighborhood about 45 miles northwest of Myrtle Beach on Wilbur Road when the attack took place. They had been looking for their chihuahua when a pack of dogs attacked them.

When officers discovered the boy, the animals had ripped off his clothes and killed him. Reports also say the dogs were known as aggressive in the area. His brother managed to escape.

Shamar Jackson Image: Marion County Sheriff’s Office

“I’m hurt. I want to cry but I can’t cry anymore,” said the victim’s uncle Anthony Parsley. “That’s my little fella there.” He adds the dog’s owners did not apologize to the family. The dogs allegedly got lose through a hole in a fence from a neighbor’s yard, per WBTW.

“I didn’t think I would come home and find my son dead,” said Jackson to McClatchy News. “I was just thinking he went somewhere and hid or jumped in a tree.”

According to Marion County Sheriff’s Office-South Carolina, they are investigating the tragedy.

“A search warrant was executed yesterday in the death investigation of 7-year-old Shamar Jackson. Five adult dogs and one puppy were seized from a property on Cleo Road. The investigation is active and ongoing, “ per the department’s Facebook page.

It also adds a fundraising campaign has been created in the boy’s name.

“An account has been established at Anderson Brothers Bank for those wishing to donate toward the funeral cost for 7 year old Shamar Jackson. Shamar tragically lost his life earlier this week in a dog attack near Wilbur Road.

“Shamar was a straight A student finishing up the first grade at Lake View Elementary. You may donate at any Anderson Brothers Bank location, simply specify Shamar Jackson Fund.”

Story continues

As reported by theGrio, New Jersey also lost a child after he fell from a window at his home and was then mauled by dogs in the backyard.

The Elizabeth Police Department said the unnamed boy fell through the window screen of the South 5th Street Elizabeth home on the evening of June 9th. He was then attacked by the family’s dogs that were in the fenced yard.

The child suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, PEOPLE reports.

“The dogs were bad, the dogs, everybody was scared of the dogs. As soon as the baby fell, the dogs attack him,” said neighbor Maria Rocha. “Killed him, right then and there. Oh man, I didn’t sleep all night. My heart is broken. I didn’t sleep all night. I cannot believe this happened.”

Elizabeth health officials removed the dogs from the home, and the city is looking to euthanize the animals. A local animal control group reportedly took the dogs to another location.

“The dogs are currently quarantined, and the city is looking to have them euthanized. We have to wait until the investigation is complete,” a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth told PIX11 News.

Prosecutors said no criminal charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing. The child’s death comes three months after a neighbor’s pit bulls attacked 3-year-old Aziz Ahmed in New Jersey in March.

Additional reporting by theGrio’s Ny Magee and Sytonia Reid

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post S.C. boy, 7, mauled to death by pack of dogs while on a walk with brother appeared first on TheGrio.