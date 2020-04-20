Is C C Land Holdings Limited (HKG:1224) Overpaying Its CEO?

Peter Lam has been the CEO of C C Land Holdings Limited (HKG:1224) since 1999. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Peter Lam's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that C C Land Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$7.0b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of HK$20m for the year to December 2019. That's a modest increase of 3.9% on the prior year year. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at HK$11m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from HK$3.1b to HK$12b, and the median CEO total compensation was HK$4.0m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of C C Land Holdings. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 70% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 30% of the pie. C C Land Holdings is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation

Thus we can conclude that Peter Lam receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to C C Land Holdings Limited. However, this doesn't necessarily mean the pay is too high. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at C C Land Holdings, below.

Is C C Land Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years C C Land Holdings Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 90% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 13%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has C C Land Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 8.4% over three years, some C C Land Holdings Limited shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by C C Land Holdings Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also identified 3 warning signs for C C Land Holdings (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.