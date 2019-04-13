From the C/D Archives: How Has the Volkswagen Jetta GLI Changed from 1988 to 2019?

From Car and Driver

Rarely do old car reviews read like they've been published yesterday. That's because most modern cars are as relatable to their predecessors as AARP The Magazine is to undergrads. But in the 35 years since Volkswagen introduced America to the Jetta GLI, nothing about this affordable sedan's core traits and mission as a basic, driver-centric car has really changed. We reviewed the 35th-anniversary GLI this past week. It's a shiny 2019 model. And now, because Car and Driver has been testing brand-new cars for more than 60 years, we're going back to 1989.

For whatever reason, by July of that year our editors were driving a 1988 GLI. For reasons we can explain, this Volkswagen was highly competitive against cars that are nothing but footnotes today. In the late 1980s, the Mitsubishi Galant meant something even without the Japanese model's all-wheel drive. The Pontiac Grand Am was respectable, if not full-bore driving excitement. The Peugeot 405 Mi16, that French masterpiece with the Italian body, would bail from this country just two years later. The GLI, the Nissan Maxima, and the Honda Accord are the only cars mentioned in that early story that are left today. It's no coincidence that VW, in its TV ads, shows the new Jetta morphing like a butterfly out of the 1980s original. Take a look at our quotes, each separated below from before (1989) and now (2019 and one from 2013). See if you can tell the difference.

Under such conditions, you are reminded that this car comes from a country where high-speed driving is a rule and not an exception. Despite the foul weather and poor visibility, the Jetta felt stable and we could not have felt more comfortable.

What the Corolla-loving cranks always overlook is that a VW, even the lowest and cheapest version queued up at a Düsseldorf taxi stand, is engineered for the autobahn. Which is to say, it can sustain 100-plus-mph travel.

Only the second quote is modern, from our last GLI long-termer in 2013. What have decades done to handling and steering?

Easily the best-looking part of the GLI's interior is the steering wheel borrowed from the GTI. As in the hatch, there's real feel behind the GLI's leather wrapping . . . In fact, the body control, the rightness of the primary controls, and the acceleration are all right there with the GTI. (2019)

The behavior of the Jetta GLI 16V's various performance components-steering, braking, engine, tires, and fully independent suspension-convince you that they embarked together on the same mission: providing you with an excellent driving experience. (1989)

