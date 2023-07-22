C-Falls felon sentenced to 15 years for illegally possessing loaded shotgun

Jul. 21—A Columbia Falls man with multiple felony convictions was sentenced July 20 to 15 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a loaded shotgun.

Christopher Glenn Lakey, 35, pleaded guilty in March to prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In sentencing Lakey, the court applied a enhancement under the Armed Career Criminal Act, which provides that a defendant convicted of felon in possession is subject to a mandatory sentence of 15 years of imprisonment if the defendant has three prior convictions for a serious drug offense or a violent felony.

The government alleged in court documents that on Jan. 18, 2022, the Flathead County Sheriff's Office learned that Lakey was leaving Columbia Falls in a pickup truck possibly with weapons in his possession. Deputies knew about an outstanding federal warrant for Lakey and located the truck.

Lakey allegedly fled, driving at more than 100 mph toward Whitefish. During his flight, Lakey allegedly threw a stolen 12-gauge shotgun out the window. The shotgun was recovered the next day from the side of the road and had one round chambered and four in the tube, officials said.

Two 12-gauge shells were found during a probation search of his abandoned truck, according to court documents.

Lakey had prior felony convictions for criminal endangerment, burglary and robbery and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office. The FBI, Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Montana Probation and Parole, Whitefish Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives worked on the investigation.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement in an effort to reduce violent crime and gun violence.