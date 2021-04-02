C-Falls man accused of stabbing man in bar fight

Scott Shindledecker, Daily Inter Lake, Kalispell, Mont.
·2 min read

Apr. 2—A Columbia Falls man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly stabbed another man during a bar fight last week.

Andrew James Peterson, 34, was charged March 29 with assault with a weapon. He was jailed and then released on his own recognizance from the Flathead County Detention Center Tuesday, March 30.

According to the charging document, Columbia Falls police officers responded to the bar Wednesday, March 24 and saw Peterson and his half brother leaving the business.

According to the officers, bar patrons and the bartender said Peterson's half brother and the stabbing victim fought before Peterson got involved.

Witnesses said the half brother had a gun on his waist and Peterson had a knife. Bar patrons reported getting the gun away from the half brother.

Then, the next day officers talked to the victim, who said after he arrived home he realized he had been stabbed in the stomach during the fight. The victim thought he had been punched hard until he saw he was bleeding.

Officers then watched video surveillance from the bar and determined the half brother had started the fight with the victim. Peterson then allegedly stabbed the victim after he got involved.

Officers talked to Peterson and he allegedly said he was trying to protect his brother. He also reported the knife was closed when he got into the fight.

Officers showed the surveillance footage to Peterson and he allegedly said he probably did not need to use the weapon.

Peterson's bail conditions include not drinking alcohol, not entering bars, taverns or casinos and not contacting the victim.

Peterson's arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, April 22. He is facing a maximum term of 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or 406-758-4441.

Recommended Stories

  • Birthday party goes awry when man’s nose bitten off during bar fight, Idaho cops say

    The man lost “a piece of his nose that was approximately the size of a thumbnail,” according to police.

  • Oh No, Major Biden Has Bitten Someone Else

    Despite obviously being a very good boy, Major Biden, the younger of the Biden family’s two German shepherds, has reportedly had a second biting incident at the White House. This comes just days after he was reportedly taken away for behavioral training for injuring a Secret Service employee. This most recent biting incident took place on the White House South Lawn on Monday afternoon. First Lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN that Major “nipped” a National Park Service employee during a walk and is “still adjusting to his new surroundings.” The employee was seen by the White House medical unit and was able to return to work without injury. After the initial biting incident, President Joe Biden described Major as “a sweet dog.” In an interview with ABC News, Biden explained that Major had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move and [he] moves to protect.” But he added that Major was not sent home exclusively because of the biting. “He was going home,” Biden explained. “I didn’t banish him to home. Jill was going to be away for four days. I was going to be away for two, so we took him home.” According to the White House, Major has received training within the past two weeks after injuring a Secret Service employee who also needed treatment from the White House Medical Unit, but it seems like he may still be getting used to his new home. Neither the Secret Service agent nor the National Park Service employee have spoken publicly about the incidents. White House press secretary Jen Psaki referred to the Secret Service employee’s injury as “minor,” and explained that Major is still “getting acclimated and accustomed to [the dogs’] surroundings and new people.” She said Major was “surprised by an unfamiliar person.” Major, who is three years old, was adopted by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018. Champ, the Bidens’ 12-year-old German shepherd, has already spent time at the White House as a younger dog when Biden was Vice President. Clearly, Biden loves his dogs and wants them around. And sometimes, even good boys need time to adjust — hopefully Major will get used to his new presidential home very soon. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What's Up With Those Videos Of Joe Biden Walking?Vaccine Passports Are ComingBiden Is Being A Cop About His Staff's Weed Use

  • State health officials say Marylanders should continue getting COVID-19 tests

    Much of the focus in the pandemic has shifted to vaccine distribution, but state health officials are urging Marylanders to not forget the other big part of the war on the coronavirus -- testing.

  • Popular Charlotte festival plans uptown return after COVID canceled it last year

    Like so many other events, the festival had been scrapped in the middle of the pandemic.

  • Living in the White House, &c.

    In a televised “townhall,” President Biden let it slip that he had never been in the White House residence until he himself became president. This, despite having been vice president for eight years, as you know. He also said: Living in the White House is much different from living at the vice-presidential spread. At the latter, you got lots of room, and you can go out and do things. The White House, however, is like a “gilded cage.” Also, people wait on you at the White House. They hand you your suit coat and so forth. “I find myself extremely self-conscious,” said Biden. “I don’t know about you-all, but I was raised in the way that you didn’t look for anybody to wait on you.” Being in the White House gives you a sense of history, or ought to, I guess. “I’m not Abraham Lincoln,” said Biden. “I’m not Franklin Roosevelt. How do I deal with these problems?” The business about not having been in the White House residence reminded me of George W. Bush — early, early in his first term. The second week, in fact. The first movie he screened was Thirteen Days, the Kevin Costner flick about the Cuban Missile Crisis. The new president invited members of the Kennedy family to watch the movie with him. So, that was February 2001. As I recall, Ted Kennedy and some of the others had not been invited to the residence since JFK’s assassination, almost 40 years before. The invitation was very, very Bush. Listen to Chris Matthews, in a column: Call me traditional, but this is how a first family should use this country’s most cherished house. Matthews further said, This is American government at its best. A Republican president pays tribute to a Democratic family and, in so doing, builds goodwill for his legislative agenda. A conservative with one set of values and loyalties exploits the grandeur of the White House to forge a workaday bond with the country’s most prominent liberal. (The last reference was to Ted.) Matthews went on to bash George W. Bush’s predecessor, Bill Clinton, for having no sense of historical responsibility over the house. “He treated the White House as a fund-raising casino,” Matthews said. And this is how his column ended: I remember sitting at dinner in the inaugural weeks of 1993 alongside a young Clinton aide who laughed aloud at something said by the man her guy had defeated, the senior George Bush. “He was asked what was the greatest thing about being president,” she hooted with loud mockery, “and he said ‘The honor of it.’” She thought the old man’s sentiment was beyond contempt. I believe that one of the first good things the younger Bush can do is bring it back. Yes, the honor of it. Very, very important. • When I was doing a little reading about living in the White House, I came across a fact, rather startling: Barron Trump was the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., more than 50 years before. Plenty of girls — but no boys. • Here is President Biden on Xi Jinping: “He doesn’t have a democratic — with a small ‘d’ — bone in his body, but he’s a smart, smart guy.” Yes. • The meeting in Anchorage between U.S. officials and Chinese officials was “admirably acrimonious,” said George F. Will. I agree. And let me review a couple of remarks. In advance of the meeting, the U.S. secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said, “Our relationship with China will be competitive when it should be, collaborative when it can be, and adversarial when it must be.” I think of a Buckley phrase: “neatly formulated.” Blinken went on to say, “And we will engage China from a position of strength.” In Anchorage, Blinken’s counterpart, Wang Yi, said, “I don’t think the overwhelming majority of countries in the world would recognize the universal values advocated by the United States.” My chief concern is: Do a majority of Americans recognize those values? • Let’s pause for a language note, as I sometimes do in this funny column. Above, I said, “Do a majority” — do you prefer “Does a majority”? In English, it’s either-eyether. • A headline reminded me of the Soviet Union: “Hong Kong activist Andy Li held at psychiatric hospital in secret after return from mainland.” (To read the article, go here.) Yes, that’s what they did back in the USSR: They held dissidents and critics in psychiatric hospitals, usually torturing them, sometimes to death. The CCP and the CPSU are indeed cousins. • In 2015, I wrote an article called “A Question of Honor: As the wolves circle, Iraqis who helped us are pleading for visas.” For The Atlantic, George Packer has now written an article called “A Debt of Honor: The U.S. must fulfill its responsibilities to the Afghans who put their trust and lives in American hands.” We screwed the Vietnamese. We screwed the Iraqis. We will screw the Afghans. It is very, very dangerous to be a friend of the United States, as Bernard Lewis and many others have observed — often more dangerous than being an enemy. • Bill Browder — father of the Magnitsky acts — tweeted the following: Alexey Navalny has gone on a hunger strike to protest the sadistic denial of medical care for his crippling back problems. Putin is trying to kill him in slow motion. I saw the same exact thing with Sergei Magnitsky. Yes. • Last summer, Russian agents poisoned Navalny with the military nerve agent Novichok. Ultimately, he was saved in a hospital in Germany. Before that, he was treated in an emergency room in Omsk, a city in Siberia. Recently, two heads of that hospital have died suddenly — unexpectedly. I think of one of my favorite lines from Garry Kasparov: “I believe in coincidences, but I also believe in the KGB.” • Did you see this headline in the Wall Street Journal? “Russian Disinformation Campaign Aims to Undermine Confidence in Pfizer, Other Covid-19 Vaccines, U.S. Officials Say.” Yeah, of course. What a sick m.o., IMO. (For the Journal article, go here.) • “So, you know Vladimir Putin,” said George Stephanopoulos to President Biden. “You think he’s a killer?” “Mmm hmm, I do,” answered Biden. This was in sharp contrast to Biden’s predecessor. To refresh your memory: The first time Donald Trump was asked about Putin and killing, he said, “Well, I think our country does plenty of killing also.” The other time he was asked about it, he said, “What, you think our country’s so innocent?” Conservatives used to call this “moral equivalence,” back in the bad old days. In reaction to Biden’s comment, Putin recalled his ambassador, and he challenged Biden to a debate. Many a democrat — note the small “d” — said that Putin ought to debate his political opponents in Russia, rather than imprisoning them. On Fox and so on, some righties were chortling that Putin would clean Biden’s clock, etc. Did you see Adam Kinzinger’s comment? He, as you know, is a renegade Republican congressman from Illinois (and a former Air Force pilot): Russia is not our ally; Putin is a murderer. He’s a tyrant who targets freedom-loving people & their elections. He helped Assad kill over 50k children in Syria & tortured activists in Belarus. He sows chaos & acts with impunity across the globe. I’m rooting for America, always. Kinzinger talks like a Republican from the bad old days. He ought to be in a museum or something. • I would like to quote Alon Ben-Meir. He is a veteran international-relations expert, born in Baghdad. In 2019, I did a podcast with him, writing about it in a blogpost, here. The other day, he tweeted, The ten-year-old civil war in Syria has gone far beyond tragic mass devastation. Innocent children, women, and men should not die from starvation when their only crime is, they were born in the wrong place at the wrong time. Yes. In my experience, no one gives a rat’s about the Syrians (except the Syrians). No one wants to hear about it. People will weary of the Uyghurs too. I’ve watched and written about human-rights fashion for a long time now. There is a flavor of the month. Then people lose their taste for it. Remember Darfur? The genocide in the west of Sudan? Terrible crimes still take place in Darfur, but the world has moved on. For years, I tried to interest people in the Uyghurs — people tended to snicker at the name. Now people try to lecture me on the subject. Typical. The issue of human rights is like hemlines. I mean, interest rises and falls. • Okay, let me lighten up — with the gun issue? Yes. Michael Che, on Saturday Night Live, had a funny line (and a serious one too). His co-anchor in the “Weekend Update” sketch, Colin Jost, was talking about gun crimes and gun legislation. Che quipped, “I just bought a gun last summer when all those white kids started talking about getting rid of the police.” • I take my hat off to City Journal, for its current issue: which is a blueprint for the revival of New York City. The world is starving for ideas. Of “dunking” and snarking — “owning” ’em and “drinking their tears” — we have plenty. For ideas — good, honest, and effective ideas — we are starved. So, hurrah for CJ. • The Masters is coming up. And in recent days I have had a memory. In 2008, I attended an event at “Golf House,” a.k.a. the U.S. Golf Association Museum. Arnold Palmer was one of the starry guests — the starriest — and he conducted a little press conference. Someone asked him about Tiger and his future: the record book and so on. Palmer said, essentially, “The sky’s the limit, as long as he stays healthy.” Then he spoke of some of his own injuries, as I recall. I thought, “‘As long as he stays healthy’? Come on, this is golf we’re talking about — not football, or even basketball.” Arnold, of course, was right. • Two years ago, I went to see Charles Hill at Yale. We did a podcast together, which I wrote about here. (The post will lead you to the podcast.) Hill was a great scholar of international relations, a great Foreign Service officer, a great teacher — a “grand strategist.” He has now died at 84. Let me give you another link: to Eric Edelman’s appreciation of him. Edelman, too, is a distinguished U.S. diplomat and scholar. Before going to Yale, I said to Charlie Hill, “Do you want to do a podcast?” “Sure,” he said. “What’s a podcast?” It was such a joy to know and correspond with him a bit. He not only knew the world, he also knew America, and what makes it great. And should our salt ever lose its savour — once and for all — we are cooked. All the diplomatic skill and military might in the world won’t make up for internal rottenness. • Some music? I review a recording — music for piano and orchestra by Chopin (sure), Rimsky-Korsakov (what?), and Korngold (what?) — here. Also, I tell an interesting story in this one, fed to me by a musicologist friend. I relate the story to William Shatner, of Star Trek — you’ll see. • A little language? Critics will say to me, of an article of mine, “You lost me at . . .” This phrase has grown up like a weed. It’s everywhere, taking over the lawn. I’m tempted to reply, “You lost me at ‘You lost me at.’” • I don’t know whether you’ve tried it, but Pepsi has put out a Peeps version, for Easter — you know, Peeps, like the chicks (marshmallow). On one hand, I think this heralds the end-times. On the other, I think: “Yankee ingenuity.” Bless you, my friends, and thanks for joining me. See you soon. If you’d like to receive Impromptus by e-mail — links to new columns — write to jnordlinger@nationalreview.com.

  • 7 Texas officers fired in the death of 26-year-old Marvin Scott

    A probe is underway into the in-custody death of a man with mental issues being held for misdemeanor marijuana possession. Seven sheriff’s officers in Collin County, Texas linked to a Black man’s death in custody last month were fired Thursday. Marvin D. Scott III, 26, died after being restrained while being held on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge on March 14.

  • Suu Kyi faces new charge under Myanmar's secrets act; wireless internet suspended

    Myanmar has been rocked by protests since the army overthrew Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election that her party swept. In a new measure to stifle communication about the turmoil, the junta ordered internet service providers to shut down wireless broadband services until further notice, several telecoms sources said. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) have been detained since the coup and the junta had earlier accused her of several minor offences including illegally importing six handheld radios and breaching coronavirus protocols.

  • A deer crashed through the windshield of a school bus in Virginia and landed on a student, video shows

    No one was injured when a deer crashed through a school bus windshield and landed on a student in Virginia, according to local reports.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Fact check: 'Betty' comic from 1997 showed kids attending virtual school in 2021

    A "Betty" comic from February 1997 showed kids in 2021 attending virtual school on personal computers with cameras mounted on their monitors.

  • France goes into a third national lockdown

    France went into its third national lockdown on Wednesday, as President Emmanuel Macron tries to push back a new wave of COVID-19 infections.“Yes, the virus must be slowed down. We will also close down daycares, elementary, middle, and high schools for three weeks.”Macron added that a 7 p.m. curfew will be nationwide, and mandated work-from-home and social distancing measures.The lockdown comes as the country’s death toll nears 100,000.Daily infections have doubled since February to nearly 40,000 and intensive care units are at a breaking point.It's all a set-back for France, the euro zone's second-largest economy, and dampens hope for a swift economic recovery, in part, due to a sluggish vaccination rollout.The country’s program has been slowed by supply shortages, with just 12 percent of the population inoculated, but Macron on Wednesday also tried to offer hope.“If we organise ourselves in the next months, then we will see the end of the tunnel, and we will find our way back."Macron said the April lockdown and a swifter vaccination rollout would allow some businesses like museums and outdoor dining to slowly re-open by mid-May.

  • McEnany blasts Biden admin for incentivizing 'inhumane' border crisis

    Former White House press secretary joins 'FOX News Primetime' to discuss the president's 'ill-advised' immigration policy

  • U.S, Iran to go to Vienna for indirect nuclear deal talks -sources

    PARIS/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Officials from Tehran and Washington will travel to Vienna next week as part of efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and global powers, although they will not hold direct talks, diplomats said on Friday. Even without face-to-face talks, which Tehran has ruled out, the presence of both of Iran and the United States in the Austrian capital would mark a step forward in efforts to bring all sides back into compliance with the accord. The aim was to reach an agreement within two months, said a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal.

  • Sixers end trip without Embiid by beating Cavs 114-94

    Before the Sixers went on the road without him, Joel Embiid asked his teammates to keep winning and stay on top of the Eastern Conference. Shake Milton scored 27 points, Dwight Howard had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Philadelphia finished a six-game road trip without their injured MVP candidate center by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-94 on Thursday night. The Sixers, who were beaten twice by the Cavs earlier this season, went 4-2 on their trip as they wait for Embiid to get back from a knee injury.

  • Day camps, paying teens to study: Summer school looks different. Will it help kids catch up?

    Summer school often has low energy and mixed results. Districts are racing to use new federal money to design better academic and social enrichment.

  • Video: New Pfizer vaccine trial data 'really encouraging,' Dr. Ellerin says

    The data shows that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still offers protection for adults six months after they received their second dose.

  • With Panthers watching his pro day, Kyle Pitts shows why he’s one of the best in draft

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule was at Florida’s pro day.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Mommy, I Have Bad News': For Child Migrants, Mexico Can Be the End of the Road

    CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — The children tumbled out of a white van, dazed and tired, rubbing sleep from their eyes. They had been on their way north, traveling without their parents, hoping to cross the border into the United States. They never made it. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Detained by Mexican immigration officers, they were brought to a shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, marched in single file and lined up against a wall for processing. For them, this facility about 1 mile from the border is the closest they will get to the United States. “‘Mommy, I have bad news for you,’” one of the girls at the shelter, Elizabeth, 13, from Honduras, recalled telling her mother on the phone. “‘Don’t cry, but Mexican immigration caught me.’” The children are part of a growing wave of migrants hoping to find a way into the United States. If they make it across the border, they can try to present their case to U.S. authorities, go to school and one day find work and help relatives back home. Some can reunite with parents waiting there. But for those caught before crossing the border, the long road north ends in Mexico. If they are from elsewhere in the country, as a growing number are because of the economic toll of the pandemic, they can be picked up by a relative and taken home. But most of them are from Central America, propelled north by a life made unsustainable by poverty, violence, natural disasters and the pandemic, and encouraged by the Biden administration’s promise to take a more generous approach to immigration. They will wait in shelters in Mexico, often for months, for arrangements to be made. Then, they will be deported. The journey north is not an easy one and the children who brave it have to grow up fast. At the shelter, most of them are teenagers, but some are as young as 5. Traveling alone, without parents — in groups of children, or with a relative or a family friend — they may run into criminal networks that often take advantage of migrants, and into border officers determined to stop them. But they keep trying, by the thousands. “There is a big flow, for economic reasons, and it will not stop until people’s lives in these countries improve,” said José Alfredo Villa, director of the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez. In 2018, 1,318 children were admitted into shelters for unaccompanied minors in Ciudad Juárez, local authorities said. By 2019, the number of admissions had grown to 1,510 children, though it dipped to 928 last year because of the pandemic. But in the first 2 1/2 months of this year, the number has soared to 572 — a rate that, if kept up for the rest of the year, would far surpass 2019, the highest year on record. When children enter the shelter, their schooling stops, the staff unable to provide classes for so many children coming from different countries and different educational backgrounds. Instead, the children fill their days with art classes, where they often draw or paint photos of their home countries. They watch television, play in the courtyard or complete chores to help the shelter run, like laundry. The scene in Ciudad Juárez, across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas, tells only one part of a larger story that is playing out all along the border’s nearly 2,000 miles. Elizabeth, the 13-year-old from Villanueva, Honduras, said that when Mexican authorities detained her in early March, she thought of her mother in Maryland and how disappointed she would be. When she called from the shelter, her mother was ecstatic at first, thinking she had crossed, Elizabeth said; then, on hearing the news, her mother burst into tears. “I told her not to cry,” Elizabeth said. “We would see each other again.” The New York Times agreed to use the middle names of all unaccompanied minors interviewed to protect their identities. Their family circumstances and the outlines of their cases were confirmed by caseworkers at the shelter who are in touch with their relatives and with authorities in their countries to arrange for their deportation. If Elizabeth had made it across the river into Texas, her life would be different now. Even if apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, she would have been released to her mother and given a court date to present her asylum case. The success of her asylum application would not be a given. In 2019, 71% of all cases involving unaccompanied minors resulted in deportation orders. But many never turn up for their hearings; they dodge authorities and slip into the population, to live lives of evasion. For the majority of children in the shelter, being caught in Mexico means only one thing: deportation to their home country in Central America. About 460 children were deported from shelters in Juárez in the first three months of the year, according to Villa, the shelter director. And they often wait for months as Mexican officials routinely struggle to gain the cooperation of Central American countries to coordinate deportations, he said. Elizabeth has no idea who will take care of her if she is sent back to Honduras. Her father walked out on the family when she was born, she said, and the grandmother she lived with is dying. When Elizabeth’s mother left in 2017, it broke her, she said. The mother had taken out loans to support Elizabeth. When loan sharks came after the family seeking repayment, she went to the United States to look for work, Elizabeth said. “When my mother left, I felt my heart left, my soul,” she said, crying. Elizabeth’s mother landed a good job in landscaping in Maryland and wanted to spare her daughter the treacherous journey to the United States. But when the grandmother’s health left her unable to care for Elizabeth, it was the girl’s turn to say goodbye. Elizabeth said she doubted whether she would ever see her grandmother again. In early March, Elizabeth made it to the Rio Grande, on Mexico’s northern border. She began wading toward Texas when local authorities caught her and pulled her out of the water. Mexican immigration officials dropped her off at the Nohemí Álvarez Quillay shelter, which is named after an Ecuadorean girl who died by suicide at another shelter in Juárez in 2014 after being detained. She was 12, and on her way to reunite with parents who had lived in New York City since she was a toddler. In mid-March, two weeks after her arrival, Elizabeth celebrated her 13th birthday at the shelter. As shelter staff cut the cake for Elizabeth — the children are prohibited from handling sharp objects — three more children were dropped off by immigration authorities, just hours after the eight who had arrived that morning. They watched cartoons as they waited for shelter officials to register them. Elizabeth’s best friend since she arrived, Yuliana, 15, was by her side, apprehended by Mexican authorities in December when she tried to cross the border carrying her 2-year-old cousin and tugging on the hand of her 4-year-old cousin. Yuliana is from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, one of the most violence-wracked cities in the world. Both girls said they had seen a parent struggle to put food on the table before making the tough decision to migrate to the United States. And both felt that their failure to cross had upturned the tremendous expectations that had been placed on them: to reunite with a lonely parent, to work and to send money to family members left behind. For the girls, home is not a place — Honduras or the United States. Home is where their families are. That is where they want to be. “My dream is to get ahead and raise my family,” Yuliana said. “It is the first thing, to help my mother and my brothers. My family.” The day she left San Pedro Sula to join her father in Florida, she said, her mother made her promise one thing. “She asked me never to forget her,” Yuliana said. “And I answered that I could never, because I was leaving for her.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company