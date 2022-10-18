C-Falls man charged after allegedly threatening neighbor with gun

Oct. 18—A dispute over noise between neighbors in Columbia Falls this past summer ended with one man allegedly leveling a handgun at another, prosecutors say.

Peter James Clancy, 59, faces one felony count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court stemming from the Aug. 14 disagreement near Parker Hill Road. He was booked in the county jail Oct. 14 with bail set at $25,000.

The dispute began as the victim worked outside on his property, according to court documents. Clancy allegedly pulled up and threatened him over the noise his work generated. He also made mention of a firearm before driving off, court documents said.

The victim, who contacted the Flathead County Sheriff's Office about 9:11 p.m., walked down the road while still on the line with dispatchers, according to court documents. He spotted Clancy's vehicle parked behind a gate and approached in an attempt to get an address for dispatchers, court documents said.

As he drew close, Clancy allegedly hopped out of the vehicle with a handgun, "racked a round into the chamber and pointed it at [the victim]," court documents said.

A responding sheriff's deputy met with Clancy after speaking with the victim. According to court documents, Clancy admitted to yelling at the victim. He told authorities that he parked behind the gate to see if the victim would follow, court documents said.

Clancy also allegedly admitted pulling out the handgun and pointing it at the victim.

His arraignment in district court has not yet been scheduled. Assault with a weapon carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.