C-Falls man faces felony charge for allegedly firing handgun during confrontation

May 10—Prosecutors brought a Columbia Falls man up on a felony charge for allegedly running a woman off a Trumble Creek Road property with a handgun late last month.

Matthew Hallas, 32, faces one count of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court following the April 29 showdown. He is expected to appear before Judge Heidi Ulbricht on May 11 for his arraignment.

Authorities grew suspicious of Hallas after he called in a trespass complaint about 9:23 a.m., according to court documents. Hallas allegedly told responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies that a woman who recently left the property with another man was no longer welcome there.

When deputies tracked down the woman, though, she accused Hallas of firing a handgun after telling her to get off the property. She described the weapon as a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, according to court documents.

She told investigators she thought Hallas was preparing to shoot her and accused him of previously assaulting her, court documents said.

A witness also told deputies that they saw Hallas firing a handgun at the Trumble Creek Road property, according to court documents.

Investigators later recovered two spent 9 mm casings at the property, court documents said.

If convicted, Hallas faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

