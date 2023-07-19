C-Falls man pleads guilty to negligent vehicular assault

Jul. 19—A Columbia Falls man pleaded guilty earlier this month to negligent vehicular assault for driving into a group of cyclists in Kalispell last summer.

Kenneth Malcolm Stevenson, 35, entered the changed plea in Flathead County District Court before Judge Dan Wilson on July 6. Stevenson initially maintained his innocence, but struck a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend Stevenson receive a 10-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections with five years suspended.

Wilson set sentencing for Aug. 17.

Stevenson allegedly drove into the cyclists on Seventh Avenue East North while trying to pass the group Aug. 21, 2022. One man suffered serious injuries in the collision, court documents said.

Responding Kalispell Police officers reported that Stevenson spoke with slurred speech and sported watery, bloodshot eyes, court documents said. Stevenson allegedly admitted at the time to drinking at an area bar earlier in the evening.

