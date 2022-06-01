C-Falls police arrest 14-year-old after he allegedly threatened junior high school

May 31—A 14-year-old is in police custody after allegedly making threats against the Columbia Falls Junior High School and student body, authorities say.

The teenager potentially had access to unsecured firearms in his home and an "investigation showed enough evidence to determine there was a real potential for the juvenile to follow through with the threats," said Chief Clint Peters of the Columbia Falls Police Department in a press release.

Authorities described it as an isolated incident with no other suspects. Officers arrested the 14-year-old on Monday, May 30, less than a week after the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Peters said that the department began investigating the teenager, who authorities did not identify, after receiving reports of the threats from fellow students and parents of students on May 27. During a search of the 14-year-old's home, authorities seized several firearms.

"The juvenile suspect remains in custody and the firearms remain in police custody to ensure the safety of our school and students," Peters said.

Peters said his department would not release any further information regarding the arrest to protect the identity of the juvenile and "the integrity of this case."

He thanked the Flathead County Sheriff's Office and school district officials for their help in the investigation. He also lauded those who reported the alleged threats.