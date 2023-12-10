S.C.'s GOP representatives in Congress need to explain their vote on George Santos

It seems unconscionable to see South Carolina's full Republican U.S. House delegation (Nancy Mace, Jeff Duncan, William Timmons, Ralph Norman, Joe Wilson, Russell Fry) vote in support of George Santos remaining as a U.S. Congressman.

I do not believe there is any need to share the laundry list of activities that the Republican-led House Ethics Committee reviewed and which led to its recommendation for expulsion. There is, however, a need to have our Republican delegation members explain themselves.

If this level of immoral and criminal activity is considered acceptable for a U.S. Congressman, I hazard to guess what behavior these S.C. representatives would deem worthy of expulsion?

Perhaps this something to consider when these representatives seek your vote again in 2024.

John Kaup

Greenville

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Why did S.C.'s GOP representatives vote in support of Santos?