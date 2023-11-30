C&J Bus Lines to reopen Dover terminal. Here's what to expect.

DOVER — A few years after C&J Bus Lines made the difficult decision to close its bus terminal in the city, the company is happily announcing the station's return.

James Jalbert, president of C&J Bus Lines, said the center will reopen Feb. 4, once again providing service to Boston's Logan Airport and New York City from Dover.

C&J has been running its service to Boston and New York from Seacoast terminals in Portsmouth and Seabrook, but Dover has been waiting.

C&J Bus President Jim Jalbert, left, and Brooks Jalbert, business development director, are preparing to reopen the Dover terminal.

The main reason for the station's 2020 closure can be linked directly to the COVID-19 pandemic, including a reduction in ridership and a lack of staff to run the operation in Dover, Jalbert said.

“Our decision to delay the reopening of Dover was rooted in a commitment to doing it right, and now we are ready," Jalbert said. "Since the onset of the pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift in population density in and around the Seacoast. We see the opportunity and now have the right resources in place to bring the service back. C&J is built on convenience, and we recognize that the convenience of the Dover location is unbeatable for both returning and new travelers. We deeply value the communities’ patience and are eager to once again serve Dover with our Logan Airport and New York City services."

C&J Bus service is preparing to reopen the Dover terminal on Feb. 1, 2024, after closing it in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

C&J will provide 26 daily roundtrip schedules between Dover and Logan Airport. The roundtrip service to New York City will be once daily.

Jalbert said the Dover terminal will operate 24 hours a day, providing flexibility for travelers to choose their preferred departure time to Boston.

C&J Bus service, which provides transportation to Logan Airport in Boston and New York City, is reopening its Dover terminal.

"No need to drive to Portsmouth, as Dover is now your convenient departure point," he said. "Plus, the Dover terminal offers ample parking facilities, completely free of charge."

Information can be found at ridecj.com. Jalbert said updated schedules and details will be posted as the opening date approaches.

More local news: Rochester ready to add parking meters downtown?

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: C&J Bus to reopen Dover terminal service to Logan Airport, New York