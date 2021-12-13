S.C. lawyer Alex Murdaugh speaks out about failed suicide plot

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney who was involved in a bizarre, failed assisted-suicide plot, spoke publicly for the first time Monday shortly before his bond was set at $7 million.

“I understand there may be concern I may be a danger to myself,” Murdaugh said. “I made a terrible decision that I regret and frankly I’m embarrassed about. I’m not in that place now.”

Murdaugh, 53, is accused of trying to stage his own murder in order to get a $10 million insurance payout for his son, Buster. He admitted to conspiring with former client Curtis Smith.

Murdaugh said in court that on the day of the shooting, he had told his brother and former law partner he was in “the throes of withdrawal” caused by his 20-year opioid addiction and was mourning the murders of wife, Margaret, and his other son, Paul, who had been found dead in June. Those murders remain unsolved.

“Things were moving really quickly and really negatively,” Murdaugh said. “My world was caving in.”

Murdaugh said he realized how poorly he had handled everything after going to rehab shortly after the botched assisted-suicide plot. He said that he had been sober for nearly 100 days and wanted to accept responsibility for his actions.

“I want to deal with these charges appropriately and head-on,” he said. “I want to repair the damage I have done. I want to repeat as many relationships as I can.”

Murdaugh faces 48 charges, both from the alleged scheme, including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report, and previously unknown schemes to steal settlement money from his clients.

The disgraced lawyer is also being sued by the family of, Gloria Satterfield, his houskeeper, who died in an accident at the Murdaugh home in 2018.