S.C. man accused of stealing ashes belonging to ex-girlfriend’s mother to buy heroin, deputies say

Deputies say a South Carolina man stole cremated remains of his ex-girlfriend’s mother and used them to get heroin.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The victim told the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office that her ex, 19-year-old Jackson Rutland, called to tell her he’d broken into her Aiken home on Oct. 11.

The victim was not at home at the time, but told police that she had had issues with Rutland breaking into her home in the past.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victim returned home later that day to find her door from broken from being kicked in. Deputies said the home was ransacked and they noticed a white powdery substance scattered on the floor. The victim said Rutland had tampered with her mother’s ashes.

The victim said she didn’t want to press charges. Officers were not able to get any prints.

Rutland is facing charges of 2nd-degree burglary and desecration of human remains.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear what Rutland intended to do with the ashes or how he planned to obtain heroin with them.

Aiken, South Carolina is about 20 miles from the Georgia/SC line.