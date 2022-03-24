S.C. man returned to Oconee County to face murder charge in 2016 slaying

A South Carolina man charged with murdering his companion on a rural Oconee County road almost six years ago was returned to Oconee recently to face the charge.

Jamar Antron Harris, 37, of Rock Hill, S.C., was lodged in the Oconee County Jail on Feb. 28, where he remains without bond.

Harris is charged with fatally shooting Rendell Jomon Cunningham, 30, of Lancaster, S.C., on Aug. 27, 2016, along Fambrough Cemetery Road in the southern end of the county off Georgia Highway 15.

Harris has been incarcerated in North Carolina since he was arrested a few days after the Cunningham slaying, according to law enforcement. Just before his arrest, Gastonia police reported he was in a vehicle firing at pursuing police. He was captured after he wrecked his car, police said.

In November 2019, Harris pleaded guilty in Gaston County Superior Court to assault with a firearm on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing to elude arrest. A court official said Wednesday that Harris was sentenced to a maximum of 48 months in prison.

Recently, North Carolina authorities notified the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office that Harris had completed his sentence.

“They told us they were done with him and he was ready for pickup,” Sheriff James Hale said Wednesday.

Harris has a criminal record as Lancaster police said he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June 2014, a charge stemming from the shooting of a man. The Gastonia Gazette also reported that Harris assaulted an officer inside the Gaston County Jail during a search of his cell.

At the time of the Oconee slaying, former Sheriff Scott Berry said Cunningham was shot four times. A passing motorist spotted the body lying along the dirt road in the Rose Hill community.

