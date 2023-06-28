‘C’mon! Let’s go!’ KC man faces charges for ‘heave-ho’ push against officers on Jan. 6

A Kansas City man who authorities say participated in a concerted “heave-ho” movement against a line of officers during the Capitol riot has been charged with a felony and three misdemeanors.

Kyle Kumer, 43, made his initial appearance Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri, according to a news release from the Department of Justice. He is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony; and three misdemeanors — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Kumer is the 28th Missouri resident to be charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Court documents allege that Kumer was identified as being in the lower west terrace tunnel entrance to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. About 2:56 p.m., the documents say, Kumer entered the tunnel and joined a crowd of rioters trying to shove back the line of police guarding the entrance to the building.

Around 3:10 p.m., as officers were moving the rioters out of the tunnel, Kumer remained, according to the charging documents. Rioters later returned to the tunnel, and Kumer joined in a second concerted effort to push back the officers, the documents allege.

Kumer pushed with his back, the documents said, and encouraged other rioters to do the same, shouting, “Let’s go! C’mon! Let’s go!”

The FBI’s Kansas City and Washington field offices, which are investigating the case, had identified Kumer as BOLO (Be On the Look Out) #126 in a series of photos of suspects authorities were seeking information on, according to the Justice Department.