S.C. mother shot to death in Kroger parking lot after fight with woman she didn’t know, police say

A 26-year-old South Carolina mother was shot and killed after a fight in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine’s Day, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Alexandria Cress Borys was shot and killed around 4 p.m. in the town of Irmo. Police said Borys was shot in the head after she got into a fight with a woman in the parking lot.

Irmo police said Christina Harrison, 23, of Columbia, was arrested after she turned herself in around 5:30 p.m.

Police said surveillance video indicated that Borys and Harrison didn’t know each other before the shooting, but had some sort of argument in the parking lot.

Police say Harrison left the scene in a white Ford. She has been charged with murder and weapons-related offenses.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them. One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.” Chief Dale stated. “Senseless is the only word I can think of to describe what happened today.”

Borys was a nursing student and a mother of a 2-year-old, who was in the car when his mother was shot.

Borys husband, Tyler Borys, has set up a GoFundMe to create a memorial in his wife’s honor and a fund to benefit their son.

“A beautiful woman, wonderful mother, compassionate wife, trusting friend, and so so much more. Alexandria was truly taken too soon,” Tyler Borys wrote.

The GoFundMe has raised more than $23,000.

Irmo, S.C. is about an hour drive from the Georgia border.