S.C. murder suspect caught in Valdosta

Sep. 21—VALDOSTA — A fugitive murder suspect wanted for a pair of killings in South Carolina was arrested earlier this month in Valdosta.

Trev'von Pinckney, 20, was captured without incident Sept. 7 in Valdosta, according to a statement from the Richland County, S.C., Sheriff's Department.

Richard Boineau and Lance Scott were shot and killed at an apartment complex in Columbia, S.C., on April 12; a third person was shot several times but survived, authorities said.

The shootings stemmed from an argument over the suspect using a victim's car, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect fled the area and was able to evade capture until last week, the statement said.

After being caught in Valdosta by the U.S. Marshals Service, Pinckney was taken to a jail in Richland County, jail records show. He is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff's department.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.