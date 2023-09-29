S.C.I.N.T. conducts search warrants on residences of a local illicit drug supplier

Sep. 28—On September 15, the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team executed a search warrant on two locations as part of a year-long investigation. S.C.I.N.T. was assisted by the Coos County Emergency Response Team.

During the investigation, S.C.I.N.T identified Geoff L. Feinman (31) of Coos Bay as a significant narcotics supplier in the local area. As a result of this diligent investigation, a search warrant was applied for by S.C.I.N.T. Detective B. Davis for the two locations, 63760 Mullen Road, Coos Bay and 1060 West 12th Street Apartment #1 in Coquille. The warrants were granted.

On September 15 at 9 a.m., both search warrants (Coquille and Bunkerhill) were served simultaneously to prevent the destruction of evidence and reduce the chance Feinman would elude capture as he frequents both residences.

As a result of the search warrant, Feinman was located and arrested at 63760 Mullen Road, Coos Bay. The following is a list of some items seized from the two locations pursuant to the search warrant.

—200 grams of methamphetamine

—100 grams fentanyl

—cocaine

—80 grams of tar heroin

—(2) firearms

—100's of rounds of ammunition

—scales

—packaging material

—suspected powdered fentanyl

—M-30 fentanyl pills (50)

—brass knuckles & extendable baton

Feinman of Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charges of Unlawful Manufacture of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Distribution of Heroin, Unlawful Manufacture of Fentanyl, Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl, Unlawful Distribution of Fentanyl, Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Distribution of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Manufacture of Cocaine, Unlawful Possession of Cocaine, and Unlawful Distribution of Cocaine. Additional charges are expected.

Feinman was booked into the Coos County Jail, where he remains in custody.