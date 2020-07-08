/C O R R E C T I O N -- CytoSorbents Corporation/

In the news release, CytoSorbents to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on the Use of CytoSorb Blood Purification to Remove Antithrombotic Medications in Patients at Risk of Bleeding, issued 29-Jun-2020 by CytoSorbents Corporation over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the conference call details and webcast information has changed. To reflect this, the third hyperlink in the first paragraph has been updated. Additionally, the "Key Opinion Leader Call Details" section after the third paragraph has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

CytoSorbents to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on the Use of CytoSorb Blood Purification to Remove Antithrombotic Medications in Patients at Risk of Bleeding

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader using its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, announces that CytoSorbents will host a Key Opinion Leader call on the Use of CytoSorb to Remove Antithrombotic Medications in Patients at Risk of Bleeding, on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT, featuring presentations by key experts:

Dr. C. Michael Gibson – Harvard University and Baim Institute for Clinical Research, USA

Dr. Robert Storey – University of Sheffield, United Kingdom

Prof. Dr. med. Michael Schmoeckel – Asklepios-Klinik St. Georg Hamburg, Germany

Millions of patients globally are taking antithrombotic medications, or "blood thinners", to reduce their risk of stroke and heart attacks. But when they require surgery, they risk life-threatening perioperative bleeding. The call will feature presentations from each of the distinguished speakers who will discuss the unmet medical need of managing patients on antithrombotic therapy requiring surgery. Drs. Gibson, Storey, and Schmoeckel will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

The discussion will be focused on the use of CytoSorb to remove two of the most commonly prescribed antithrombotic agents, ticagrelor (Brilinta®, Brilique®) and rivaroxaban (Xarelto®) from the bloodstream when installed in a heart-lung machine blood circuit during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Breakthrough Designation to remove ticagrelor during emergent or urgent cardiothoracic surgery, representing a potential path to U.S. FDA approval.

Speaker Bios:

C. Michael Gibson, M.S., M.D.

Dr. Michael Gibson is an interventional cardiologist, cardiovascular researcher and educator who pioneered our understanding of the "open artery hypothesis" as well our understanding of the importance of restoring flow downstream in the capillary bed in the "open microvasculature hypothesis" in heart attack. He has been leading investigator in trials of thrombolytic agents, glycoprotein 2b3a inhibitor agents, thienopyridines, factor Xa inhibitors, lipid lowering agents and new devices. Gibson was named one of the world's most widely published and cited scientists of past decade in 2014 by Thomson Reuters.

Gibson founded and led his own Academic Research Organization (PERFUSE) for 30 years, and has been principal investigator of or led core services for >120 clinical trials, the results of which have been published in leading journals. Under Gibson's direction, PERFUSE created the master database that unified data from over many years of TIMI studies (TIMI 1-50) in nearly 100,000 patients and coordinated data analyses for the TIMI study group and functioned as the TIMI Data Coordinating Center. Gibson has led phase 1-4 clinical trials, and cardiology megatrials of over 15,000 patients which eventuated in international approval of drugs like prasugrel, rivaroxaban and betrixaban. Gibson is now CEO of the Baim Institute for Clinical Research in Boston, MA.