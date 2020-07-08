/C O R R E C T I O N -- Praxent/

In the news release, Focus On Financial Services: Praxent Pivots To Leverage 20 Years' Experience, issued 02-Jul-2020 by Praxent over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the ninth paragraph incorrectly suggested that Russ Buyse was still employed by Mutual Mobile at the time Praxent made the hire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Focus On Financial Services: Praxent Pivots To Leverage 20 Years' Experience

The Austin -based software modernization expert is purpose-built to help financial services brands win

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Praxent celebrates 20 years in custom software development with new leadership roles and new strategic specialization. Calling all financial services brands — from wealth management to lending, insurance, and real estate — Praxent is the software modernization partner you need to build competitive advantage.

Praxent is a digital innovation agency. We help you discover, envision, and build the digital products you need to disrupt your business and industry. (PRNewsfoto/Praxent) More

The Austin-based digital strategy, design, and development agency has delivered more than 300 software projects in its 20-year history. Praxent's portfolio includes work for financial services clients Texas Mutual Insurance, Benefit Harbor, Dimensional Fund Advisors, Austin Capital Bank, Keller Williams, and Amherst Holdings.

Praxent's financial services focus may be new, but it's based on 3 key factors: 1) a wealth of experience with financial services firms, 2) the team's talent for crafting elegant user experiences that handle complex workflows and compliance rules, and 3) the agile insight that modernizing legacy software, not creating new, can be a faster way for established brands to sprint ahead.

Today, users expect digital experiences to be effortlessly intuitive, instantly responsive, and aesthetically modern. From complex financial products to dependency-filled processes, established financial services firms struggle to meet evolving user expectations — and many have digital products in need of redesign.

"In the past, just making a financial service available online was enough. But if your digital product was born more than a decade ago, you face increasing pressure from competitors whose products are brand new, addressing all the latest user expectations," said Praxent Managing Partner, Kevin Hurwitz. "We can change that, and we're uniquely positioned to do so."

Praxent specializes in software modernization — a redesign approach that transforms what would be a huge software development project into a series of smaller projects that deliver continuous improvement. "Plenty of agencies are happy to build you shiny new things from scratch, but they aren't willing to get in there and turn your legacy software into the customized value generator you need today," continued Hurwitz.

Leaping to develop software from scratch can be risky for established financial services brands. "Think of it like building a new dream house without truly evaluating the house you have. After an agonizing 24+ months of construction, the risks you've run may only become clear on move-in day. Suddenly, you see there aren't enough bedrooms, your furniture doesn't fit, and come to look closer, there's no kitchen at all," Hurwitz explains.

While 90% of large software projects fail, just 24% of small projects end up that way.1 Praxent has a proven track record of helping financial services clients strategize and prioritize smaller, more doable software development sprints that leverage software investments made in the past.