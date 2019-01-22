What Can We Make Of C.P. Lotus Corporation’s (HKG:121) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll evaluate C.P. Lotus Corporation (HKG:121) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for C.P. Lotus:

0.21 = CN¥372m ÷ (CN¥6.8b – CN¥4.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, C.P. Lotus has an ROCE of 21%.

Is C.P. Lotus’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. C.P. Lotus’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 10% average in the Consumer Retailing industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, C.P. Lotus’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Our data shows that C.P. Lotus currently has an ROCE of 21%, compared to its ROCE of 4.1% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If C.P. Lotus is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How C.P. Lotus’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

C.P. Lotus has total liabilities of CN¥4.9b and total assets of CN¥6.8b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 71% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, C.P. Lotus’s returns are still very good.

Our Take On C.P. Lotus’s ROCE

So we would be interested in doing more research here — there may be an opportunity!