South Carolina Rep. Norman tests positive for COVID in breakthrough case

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
Republican Rep. Ralph Norman confirmed Thursday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the second member of South Carolina's delegation to contract a breakthrough case.

Why it matters: Norman is one of a number of GOP lawmakers who refused to wear a face mask on the House floor in May and were subsequently fined.

  • Norman and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) announced last week they were suing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in response to their respective $500 fines, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Norman said he was experiencing mild symptoms and will self-isolate for the next 10 days while working virtually.

  • Earlier this week, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) confirmed he also tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

