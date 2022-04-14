Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon of the New Mexico Supreme Court, sworn in on April 13, 2022.

SANTA FE – Justice C. Shannon Bacon was sworn in Wednesday, April 13 as chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, a position she was chosen for by her colleagues.

Bacon was elected to the position of chief justice by her fellow justices on the five-member court and will serve a term expiring in April 2024. She succeeds Justice Michael Vigil, who served as chief justice since 2020.

"It is a tremendous honor to lead the Judiciary," Bacon said in a news release. "I look forward to working with the Judiciary, State Bar, and our justice partners to advance justice for all."

The chief justice performs both court and administrative duties. In addition to presiding over supreme court hearings and conferences, the chief justice serves as the administrative authority over personnel, budgets and general operations of all state courts and acts as an advocate for the judiciary on legislative, budget and other matters.

Justice C. Shannon Bacon of the New Mexico Supreme Court, takes the oath of office as chief justice on April 13, 2022, alongside her nephews Tristan and R.J. Bacon.

Bacon was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2019, and won election in 2020. Before joining the state's highest court, she served as a judge on the Second Judicial District Court for nearly nine years and was the presiding civil judge.

In addition to her new responsibilities on the court, Bacon leads the judiciary’s efforts regarding access to justice, guardianship and conservatorship reform, eviction and foreclosure programs and equity and justice reform.

The new chief justice took the oath of office during a ceremony in the Supreme Court's courtroom in Santa Fe Wednesday, which was live streamed for judges and court employees across the state.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: C. Shannon Bacon takes over as chief justice of New Mexico Supreme Court