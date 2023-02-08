C-SPAN captured a tense back-and-forth between George Santos and Mitt Romney at the State of the Union

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York at the State of the Union Address on February 7, 2023. Win McNamee/Getty Images

George Santos and Mitt Romney had what appeared to be a tense exchange at the State of the Union.

C-SPAN cameras captured the interaction, but the two men gave competing accounts.

Following the speech, Santos tweeted that Romney "will NEVER be PRESIDENT!"

Before President Joe Biden entered the chamber to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, Rep. George Santos found himself in an apparently tense conversation with fellow Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

C-SPAN cameras captured the tense interaction between Santos — the scandal-plagued Long Island congressman — and Romney, the party's 2012 presidential nominee.

Following the speech, the Utah Republican told reporters that Santos is a "sick puppy" who "shouldn't have been there."

"He should be sitting in the back row and being quiet instead of parading in front of the president," he told reporters, noting the ethics inquiries Santos faces.

Santos — not exactly the most reliable interlocutor — claimed to Semafor's Kadia Goba that Romney called him an "ass" and that Santos retorted that Romney is a "much bigger asshole."

And according to CNN, Romney simply told Santos: "You don't belong here."

Santos sat in a seat on the center aisle beside fellow Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, giving him the opportunity to shake dignitaries' hands as they entered the chamber.

He could be seen shaking hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, and even a couple of Democrats: Sens. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Dick Durbin of Illinois.

Following the speech, Santos tweeted that Romney "will NEVER be PRESIDENT!"

