C Spire Business named to CRN's 2020 Solutions Provider 500 list

Parent firm's business division lauded as top integrator, service provider and IT consultant

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- C Spire Business has been named a leading integrator, solution provider and IT consultant in North America for 2020 by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company and a top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners and value-added resellers (VARS).

A division of C Spire, the Mississippi-based diversified telecommunications and technology services parent company, C Spire Business was included in the annual list under the Solution Provider 500 category for the seventh consecutive year. The list serves as the industry's benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.

C Spire Business is among an elite group of managed solutions firms that help companies and enterprises navigate the complex and ever-changing information technology landscape, improve operational efficiencies and maximize business' return on IT investments.

"We're honored to be ranked so highly on this competitive list of solution providers," said Allen McIntosh, general manager for C Spire Business. "With the help of key partners like Cisco, Dell EMC and Microsoft, our highly certified team of experts is dedicated to bringing the industry's best solutions to our clients. Thanks to CRN for this recognition."

CRN said SPs are integral to the success of small and large businesses everywhere. "Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company, which owns CRN. "This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry," Skelly added. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry."

With the coronavirus outbreak earlier this year, businesses and firms promptly shifted their operating model with many employees working from home and solution providers like C Spire Business had to quickly pivot, providing their clients' employees with laptops, collaboration and video conferencing tools, access to cloud applications and security technology.

The pandemic and economic shutdown "have been very disruptive," McIntosh said. "We're not directly in front of our customers." The division helped employees meet the surge in demand from its customers for work-from-home technology, collaboration tools and managed services. "We continue to see strong demand for these capabilities from our customers," he added.

McIntosh said C Spire Business offers advanced connectivity, cloud, software, hardware, communications, professional services, cybersecurity, business continuity and technology support in a single, seamless, managed IT solution portfolio. "From desktop to data center, we help customers work smarter, faster and more secure."