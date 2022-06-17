S.C. Supreme Court seeks to disbar Alex Murdaugh pending hearing next week

Richard "Alex" Murdaugh

The South Carolina Supreme Court is now seeking to disbar suspended and accused South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh pending the outcome of a hearing next week.

The state Supreme Court issued its latest order involving Murdaugh on Thursday, summoning the former Hampton County attorney to appear in the Supreme Court Courtroom at 11 a.m. on June 22 to present legal arguments on the question of whether the court should disbar Murdaugh from the practice of law.

Murdaugh is currently facing 82 criminal charges and 11 civil suits related to an alleged decade-long, multi-county financial crime spree during his tenure as a partner at the Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick, PA, law firm (PMPED).

On Sept. 7, 2021, the state. Office of Disciplinary Counsel requested that the state Supreme Court place Murdaugh on interim suspension based on allegations that he had stolen funds from PMPED. The following day, the Supreme Court issued an order suspending Murdaugh from the practice of law pending the outcome of the allegations. Since that initial order, the criminal charges and civil cases continued to mount.

While Murdaugh has not formally entered a plea on any charges, nor been tried and convicted, the Supreme Court order states that its latest action was based on the fact that Murdaugh, through his counsel, has admitted liability and responsibility on more than one occasion.

The order states that on Sept. 16, 2021, Dec. 13, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022, Murdaugh appeared at bond hearings where his counsel “admitted in court that he had, in fact, engineered the events that supported the arrest.”

The order also states that in a Nov. 22, 2021, court motion Murdaugh “admitted to misconduct related to the theft of money from the law firm that employed him.”

The order further points out that on May 27, 2022, Murdaugh signed a confession of judgment and stipulation in the amount of $4,305,000 admitting liability for the theft of settlement funds from the heirs and estate of Gloria Satterfield, crimes in which he still stands indicted in criminal court and sued in federal court.

The Supreme Court order adds that the ordinary course of disciplinary action was not needed because Murdaugh “has admitted to conduct that amounts to clear and convincing evidence of dishonesty in violation of the Rules of Professional Conduct,” and, based on these admissions, there is no factual dispute on whether Murdaugh engaged in dishonest conduct and an evidentiary hearing isn’t needed.

A decision on the proper “sanctions” is all that remains to be handled by the court, the order contends.

The order also states:

“In this unique case, Respondent's admissions in the public record lead to only one conclusion—that Respondent's egregious ethical misconduct subjects him to the most significant sanction available—disbarment. Accordingly, we find there is no need to expend additional resources to proceed through the normal disciplinary process. Instead, this Court may act under the Court's constitutional authority to regulate the practice of law in South Carolina and may remove an unfit lawyer from the practice of law to ensure the public, and the administration of justice, are protected.”

Emails and phone calls by The Hampton County Guardian to Murdaugh defense attorneys Richard Harpootlian and Jim Griffin seeking comment were not immediately returned Friday morning.

Several homicide investigations are connected to Murdaugh in some way, including the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, for which no suspects or arrests have been announced.

Murdaugh remains jailed in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County, S.C., on a $7 million bond with no ten percent option.

