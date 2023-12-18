From Côte d'Ivoire to Ukraine to France and back again, one student's journey

Ben Ahmar Koné left Côte d'Ivoire to study medicine in Ukraine – until war forced him to flee to France. Now newly qualified as a doctor, he tells RFI why he has decided to return to his home country.

"I have my anatomy books, my pharmacology notes, my stethoscope, my scrubs..."

Ben Ahmar Koné is all packed. The 25-year-old is used to moving, but his next journey is one he didn't expect to make.

Freshly qualified as a doctor, he is about to return to Côte d'Ivoire. He hasn't lived there since his teens, having left to get his medical degree in Ukraine.

He was in the fifth year of his studies when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Along with some other African students, Koné hired a taxi to take them from the city of Lviv towards the border with Poland. The driver dropped them 19 kilometres from the crossing, which they eventually reached on foot.

Like other people of colour fleeing Ukraine, Koné says he had trouble getting past the border guards. His group ended up waiting three days to cross into Poland, without shelter or supplies.

Stalled in France

From Poland, Koné and another French-speaking friend, a student pharmacist from the Democratic Republic of Congo, headed to the country that seemed to make sense – France.



