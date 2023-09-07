C-TEC seniors sign up for local apprenticeships
Fifty-four C-TEC seniors signed apprenticeships with over 20 local companies last week, during a ceremony in front of families and the student body.
Fifty-four C-TEC seniors signed apprenticeships with over 20 local companies last week, during a ceremony in front of families and the student body.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
Clubhouse is sharing the results of its big reset, with a redesign meant to make it “more like a messaging app.”
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
The return of the college football season was glorious, and now it’s time to turn the page to Week 2.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer bandwagon a couple of more playoff-bound teams, this time focusing on the Twins and Orioles, but not before they break down the news of Julio Urías’ arrest and Shohei Ohtani’s photo day body double.
A week after "pausing" its AI high scool sports reporter, Gannett publishing has has had to recheck and update every post the machine had written.
The former MVP is one homer short of 300 for his career.
Ingrown hairs? Red spots? Shoppers say this $20 keratosis pilaris treatment 'leaves skin feeling like butter.'
Last month was the hottest August ever recorded and the second hottest month ever measured, behind only this past July, the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Earth Observation Program, known as Copernicus, announced.
Haener is listed as the Saints' fourth quarterback after he was drafted in the fourth round this spring.
Why a spike in COVID-19 cases largely driven by new variants doesn’t portend a return to the worst days of the pandemic.
"Modern cars are a privacy nightmare," says a Mozilla Foundation report on how 25 automakers collect and use our personal data, even "intimate" details.
OpenAI will host a developer conference -- its first ever -- on November 6, the company announced today. At the one-day OpenAI DevDay event, which will feature a keynote address and breakout sessions led by members of OpenAI’s technical staff, OpenAI said in a blog post that it'll preview "new tools and exchange ideas" -- but left the rest to the imagination. News of GPT-5, the presumed name of OpenAI's next flagship generative AI model, is unlikely -- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed in April that OpenAI wasn't training GPT-5 and "wouldn't for some time."
Google is rolling out a new feature that allows Workspace users to lock files. This prevents others from making unwanted changes.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
Roku looks to be seriously tightening its pursestrings. The company’s laying off a full ten percent of its workforce, over 300 employees, in addition to a number of other cost-cutting measures. These job cuts are just the beginning, as Roku’s also removing streaming content, consolidating office space and reducing outside service expenses. The goal here is a major reduction in the year-over-year operating expense growth rate.
No more sorting or having mismatched feet — plus, they can go right from the dryer to your closet!
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage was 7.18% last week after surging to 7.24% the week prior.
Get nearly 40% off these soft, breathable, 'luxurious' winners while you can.
From foot-peeling to teeth-whitening to face-saving, these are the items you scooped up.