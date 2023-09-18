S.C. teen charged with impersonating police after allegedly conducting traffic stops

A teen wearing tactical gear and airsoft pistols was caught making traffic stops just over the Cleveland County border in York County Sunday and has been charged with impersonating a police officer, according to York County Sheriff’s Office.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was called for help at the county line and according to information released on its Facebook page, “Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was given information of a white male subject conducting traffic stops on Hwy 161 just south of the Cleveland County line in South Carolina.”

The 17-year-old was stopped by York County Sheriff’s Deputies early Sunday morning as he was in the act of stopping a car near the South Carolina state line, according to a York County press release.

“Deputies were patrolling in the area of North Hwy 161 after at least four different people reported being stopped by a black Dodge Charger with red and blue strobe lights,” the release states. “The teen was wearing a police-style ballistic vest and a law enforcement-style duty belt with handcuffs and a holster. The holster contained an airsoft plastic pistol with the orange safety tip painted black. When asked by deputies why he was stopping cars, the teen responded, "for the fun of it."

"Traffic stops can be one of the most unpredictable and dangerous aspects of a police officer's duties," said Sheriff Kevin Tolson in a press release. "We’re thankful no one was hurt, especially this young man. Our deputies explained to the juvenile the seriousness of his actions and how dangerous his behavior could be."

The teen admitted to deputies stopping at least six different cars in the area of north Hwy. 161 and Battleground Road. One person told deputies the teen accused them of driving 120 mph.

“If you want to be a real police officer, do so properly fill out an application with us, we’re hiring,” said Sheriff Tolson.

The Sheriff’s Office advised people to call 911 if they ever feel uncomfortable while getting stopped, especially at night, and confirm with dispatchers that it is an officer making the stop

The teen was petitioned to family court and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

