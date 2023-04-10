C-Viche, Kompali restaurant co-owner charged with sexual assault, rape

C-Viche opens a second location in Shorewood at 4330 N. Oakland on Nov. 22, 2022.

A Milwaukee restaurateur has been charged with sexual assault and rape.

Karlos Soriano-Cabrera, the owner of C-Viche in Bay View, was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of fourth-degree sexual assault. He faces more than 30 years in prison if found guilty.

Soriano-Cabrera is a partner of the Peruvian-influenced restaurant C-Viche in Bay View. A second location opened in Shorewood in November. Soriano is also behind Kompali, a Brady Street taqueria, that also has a location in 3rd Street Market Hall downtown.

The criminal complaint describes four incidents with four victims, three of whom were employees.

The most recent charge includes two victims on the same night at the Bay View restaurant. Soriano-Cabrera reportedly approached and sexually assaulted one victim and assaulted and raped another in a span of two hours between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sept. 25.

Two other rapes were reported by two other women from 2017. One instance allegedly involved Soriano-Cabrera and a victim having a drink together.

The victim woke up the next day with symptoms consistent with being drugged, according to the criminal complaint. A sexual assault examination was conducted and DNA matching Soriano-Cabrera was found, the complaint said.

He is scheduled for an initial court appearance on April 12.

