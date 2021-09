The Wrap

Allison Payne, the longtime TV news reporter anchor for Chicago’s WGN, died on September 1 at age 57, WGN reported. The Detroit native joined WGN in 1990 at the age of 25 and established herself quickly on major stories. She traveled to Kenya to trace the family roots of then-Senator Barack Obama and joined the Rev. Jesse Jackson on a trip to Ivory Coast. During her 21 years at WGN, she won nine Emmys and co-anchored both the station’s primetime newscast as well as the midday news show. She also