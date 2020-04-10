C100 Statement on Troubling Rhetoric in the 2020 Election Cycle

NEW YORK, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Committee of 100 (C100) is disappointed by a new 2020 presidential campaign ad that falsely suggests an association between C100 member and former U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke and the Chinese government, solely based on his identity as a Chinese American. As we enter another election cycle, we welcome a full, robust debate on U.S.-China relations, but urge all candidates to engage in a discussion based on policy and facts. Inflammatory language and false imagery impugning the loyalty of Chinese Americans should be consciously avoided by all candidates and campaigns.



False insinuations, such as the ones using Ambassador Locke, only further engender unprovoked hostile attacks against Chinese Americans and other Asian American communities. This is especially important to address given the increased violence and discrimination the Asian American community has faced in recent weeks due to xenophobic-based fears in relation to COVID-19.



The Committee of 100 is confident that by grounding our national discourse in facts and focusing discussions on specific policy positions, we can create a productive dialogue and path forward in U.S.-China relations, while avoiding discrimination against millions of Chinese Americans. C100 will continue to monitor all campaigns this year, and will not hesitate to identify any that raise similar concerns.



The Committee of 100 (C100) is a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent and extraordinary Chinese Americans in business, government, academia, and the arts. Founded by the late world-renowned architect I.M. Pei and internationally acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, among others, it is an institution of U.S. citizens of Chinese heritage. For over 30 years, C100 has served as a preeminent organization committed to the dual missions of promoting the full participation of Chinese Americans in all aspects of American life and constructive relations between the United States and Greater China. www.committee100.org . Please follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for updates.

Contact: Zhengyu Huang, C100 President

media@committee100.org or 212-371-6565

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/c100-statement-on-troubling-rhetoric-in-the-2020-election-cycle-301038893.html

SOURCE Committee of 100