C2: Getting Out To Vote
Encouraging young people to vote
Young limited the Liberty’s guards from making much of an impact (28 points combined), while flowing with Kelsey Plum and Chelsea Gray to score 72 points for the Aces’ backcourt.
Jackie Young went 5-of-8 from beyond the arc to lift the Aces in Game 1.
Once again, the Vikings had an unsatisfying loss.
His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame.
The former Governor of California says he still struggles with his body image.
The couple, who share a 3-year-old daughter, recently announced they would divorce.
"My inner child doesn't understand but adult me is protecting us and sometimes I just be like that." The post Young people on TikTok are supporting one another’s decision to go ‘no contact’ with their parents appeared first on In The Know.
The former Cy Young winner went under the knife Friday.
"TikTok has us all believing in our twenties that we are an absolute failure if we don't move out before we're 25 ... I'm done with that narrative."
Director Susanna Fogel talks about turning 2017 New Yorker story into a "genre-bending thriller" with extra-cringey kissing and sex scenes.
The 52-year-old actor has adjusted his schedule slightly to wake up at 3:30am instead.
The AI industry is progressing at a terrifying pace, but no amount of training will ever prepare an AI model to stop people from making it generate images of pregnant Sonic the Hedgehog. Both Meta and Microsoft’s AI image generators went viral this week for responding to prompts like “Karl marx large breasts” and fictional characters doing 9/11. It’s powered by Llama 2, Meta’s new collection of AI models that the company claims is as “helpful” as ChatGPT, and Emu, Meta’s foundational model for image generation.
Hiring in the accommodations industry is one of the remaining holdouts in bringing the labor market all the way back to its pre-pandemic condition.
Early data from several investment banks suggest the consumer is retrenching with student loan repayments starting up.
Connecting with the youth is a craft that has long eluded the Olds — a demographic that’s less defined by age than it is by social media habits. Politicians, historically, have not prioritized young voter outreach. Candidates are expected to be content creators as much as they are politicians.
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.
From the "beautiful" series opening to the reality that everyone deserves to find love again, an expert explains why "The Golden Bachelor" is catnip for so many viewers.
Prime Day is back, besties. Let the manifesting for those sweet, sweet deals begin.
Enough Republicans joined Matt Gaetz’s effort in a pair of floor votes.
Most of the New Yorkers picked to serve on the jury of Sam Bankman-Fried's criminal trial have little connection to the worlds of crypto or finance.