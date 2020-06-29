C21 Announces 3-Year Term Extension for CEO, and Debt Repayment Deferral

Record June Run Rate; Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief for Q1

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - C21 Investments Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: CXXI) and (OTCQB: CXXIF) today announced the following (currency in US Dollars):

C21 Investments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/C21 Investments Inc.) More

CEO, Sonny Newman , extends for a 3-year term

, extends for a 3-year term Debt Deferral Arrangement and Fernley Lease Extension

Record Revenue Run Rate in June at Nevada Dispensaries

CEO 3-Year Term Extension, Debt Deferral, and Fernley Lease Extension:

The Company is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Sonny Newman, has agreed to extend his term for an additional 3 years. Under Mr. Newman's leadership, C21 has successfully integrated and streamlined its operating assets resulting in positive cashflow from operations for the Company.

Mr. Newman stated "I am pleased to commit the next three years to pursuing a prudent growth strategy for C21. With the continued assistance of the Company's strategic advisors, CB1 Capital Advisors and Eight Capital, we are optimistic C21 will soon secure a favorable, non-dilutive debt financing arrangement. This financing would allow the Company to meet its current debt obligations, provide growth capital to fund acquisitions in Nevada, and be serviceable with existing cash flows."

Maturity of the outstanding principal balance of the note totalling $18,200,000 held by Mr. Newman and due July 1, 2020 has been deferred until January 1, 2021. Monthly payments will continue pursuant to the existing terms of the note. In addition, the term of the lease for the Silver State Relief premises in Fernley, Nevada has been extended until July 31, 2023 on the existing terms and conditions, including the Company's option to purchase the leased premises.

The Company's Nevada dispensaries are experiencing a record run rate for June, which is on track to beat the record month of August 2019. The run rate for June is currently trending 26% higher than that of Q1. The Silver State Relief dispensaries also saw an increase in Nevada market share to 6% of the State, as well as 36% of Washoe County for the most recent monthly State data1 for Q1 of this year.



Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief:

As a result of logistical delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is relying on the British Columbia Securities Commission's blanket order, BC Instrument 51-517 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "Exemption"), and comparable exemptions in other Canadian provincial jurisdictions to postpone the filing of its first-quarter unaudited financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis (the "Q1 Filings"). The Company is otherwise required to release its Q1 Filings on or prior to June 29, 2020 pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations, which is now estimated to be filed on or before August 13, 2020, no later than 45 days after the original due date, in reliance of the Exemption.

The Company has imposed an insider trading blackout pending the release of its Q1 Filings. Members of management, directors and other insiders will comply with the Company's insider trading policy and the guidelines described in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions, until the Q1 Filings have been released.

The Company is also relying on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission order (Release No. 34-88465) dated March 25, 2020 (the "SEC Order"), providing conditional relief to public companies that are unable to timely comply with their filing obligations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the Company is relying on the SEC Order to extend the June 29, 2020 due date for the filing of the first-quarter report on Form 10-Q (the "Q1 Report") estimated to be filed on or before August 13, 2020 (no later than forty-five (45) days after the original due date).