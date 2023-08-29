C40 report looked at ways to reduce carbon emissions, didn't mandate changes | Fact check

The claim: 14 US cities signed a climate treaty to eliminate meat and dairy consumption

An Aug. 20 article by The People’s Voice warns of changes it says are coming to several large U.S. cities at the behest of the World Economic Forum.

“14 American cities have signed a World Economic Forum treaty that legally compels them to ban meat, dairy, and private car ownership by the year 2030,” the article begins.

The article was shared on Facebook more than 1,000 times in three days, according to CrowdTangle, a social media analytics tool.

Our rating: False

The document referenced in the article isn't a treaty. It is a report on urban consumption released by a global network of climate-focused mayors. It is not a binding agreement, nor is it linked to the WEF.

Report is not a treaty

The article focuses on a 2019 document from C40, a network of mayors of large cities focused on fighting climate change. It includes information on the impact of zeroing out meat and dairy consumption, ending private car ownership, reducing the frequency of short-haul flights and limiting purchases of new clothing.

But the report is not any kind of agreement, nor is it connected to the WEF.

"The report is an analysis of consumption-based emissions in C40 cities, not a plan for cities to adopt, let alone a legally binding treaty," said Rolf Rosenkranz, a C40 spokesman. "It's up to individuals to make their personal lifestyle choices, including what type of food to eat and what type of clothing they prefer."

The limitation and elimination of carbon-intensive activities highlighted in The People’s Voice article are listed as “ambitious targets” in the report. However, the report also says it "does not advocate for the wholesale adoption of these more ambitious targets," calling them "reference points" that can be considered when developing emission-reduction plans.

Fact check: No, a WEF official did not call for 'eliminating' conspiracy theorists

The article also claims C40 is part of the WEF, but the two organizations do not have a direct link, according to Yann Zopf, a WEF spokesperson. While C40 as an organization and some of its leaders have taken part in WEF events, the report has nothing to do with the WEF.

Zopf also said the organization “has no plan to restrict people’s nutrition."

"These claims are completely false and made up to discredit the important work that the World Economic Forum does on serious global challenges," Zopf said.

The People's Voice, previously known as NewsPunch, has repeatedly published fabricated stories, and the WEF is a frequent target. USA TODAY has in recent months debunked claims from the site that the WEF called for all humans to have microchips implanted, that it declared people should consume human waste, and that it said all babies should be lab-grown.

USA TODAY reached out to The People’s Voice for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Lead Stories also debunked this claim.

