Is C4X Discovery Holdings plc's (LON:C4XD) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers?

Clive Dix became the CEO of C4X Discovery Holdings plc (LON:C4XD) in 2016. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Clive Dix's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that C4X Discovery Holdings plc is worth UK£14m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£159k for the year to July 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth UK£159k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below UK£163m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is UK£267k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of C4X Discovery Holdings. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 42% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 58% of the pie. C4X Discovery Holdings pays out 100% of aggregate payment in the shape of a salary, which is significantly higher than the industry average.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Clive Dix takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at C4X Discovery Holdings, below.

Is C4X Discovery Holdings plc Growing?

C4X Discovery Holdings plc has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 22% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.9%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has C4X Discovery Holdings plc Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 85% over three years, many shareholders in C4X Discovery Holdings plc are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

It looks like C4X Discovery Holdings plc pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Many would consider this to indicate that the pay is modest since the business is growing. Despite some positives, it is likely that shareholders wanted better returns, given the performance over the last three years. So while we would not say that Clive Dix is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay. When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 7 warning signs for C4X Discovery Holdings you should be aware of, and 2 of them don't sit too well with us.