C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air show

12
·1 min read

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -The C919 narrowbody jet will join the opening flight display in China's biggest air show in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday, according to a schedule posted by the organisers, in what will be its first public flight or display.

The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), is designed to rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus SE and Boeing Co has never been displayed or publicly flown.

China will show off its home-grown civil and military aviation technology at the air show, where 740 businesses are expected to take part both online and offline.

The C919's presence was confirmed on the schedule on the organiser's official WeChat social media account. It will make a 15-minute flying show for each of the six days of the airshow.

At the end of September, COMAC held a certification ceremony for the C919, which can now be delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines Corp, although it now needs a separate production certificate before it can ramp up mass production.

Also scheduled to appear are China's domestically developed AG600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, as well as the Y20 military transport aircraft.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by William Mallard)

Recommended Stories

  • China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal

    The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal. U.S. interference is symptomatic of its practice of coercive diplomacy, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing in Beijing. "Pragmatic cooperation between China and Germany is a matter for the two sovereign countries, the United States should not attack it without reason and has no right to meddle and interfere," Zhao said Thursday, a day before German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was due in Beijing for a one day visit where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping.

  • Alcoa sent three letters to the LME requesting action on Russian metal

    LONDON (Reuters) -United States-based aluminium producer Alcoa wrote to the London Metal Exchange (LME) three times in September and October, asking for a boycott of Russian metal and greater disclosure on how much was in the LME system, the company said. In the letters, seen by Reuters, Alcoa expressed concerns that large amounts of Russian aluminium flowing into LME-registered warehouses could distort the exchange's aluminium contract by making it reflect the price of unwanted material. While Russia has escaped official sanctions on its aluminium, copper, and nickel of the kind imposed on other sectors following its invasion of Ukraine, some Western companies have stopped accepting Russian metal.

  • Zelensky: Russia lying about completing mobilization as it sends people ‘to the meat grinder’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address on Friday that Russia is lying to its people about having completed its mobilization of reservists, saying that the country is sending its people “to the meat grinder.” Zelensky said in his remarks to the Ukrainian people that the Russian government is concealing the real number of…

  • Vandenberg rocket has a new launch date after delay. Here’s when it will blast off

    A faulty battery postponed the West Coast’s final Atlas V rocket launch for more than a week.

  • China amends gender law to tell women to ‘obey family values’

    China’s top legislative body has updated its gender laws to introduce a new list of moral standards for women. On Sunday, the National People's Congress passed an amendment to the decades-old Women’s Rights and Interests Protection Act to ensure women uphold “family values.” The opening chapter, which summarizes the principles of the revised legislation, notes: “Women should respect and obey national laws, respect social morals, professional ethics and family values.”

  • Xi Jinping's reelection has made Tiger Global more nervous about doing business in China

    Even Tiger Global is nervous about where China is headed.

  • Free mobile vasectomy clinic rolls out in Midwest in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade

    "It's a very particular moment in reproductive rights in the United States. And we need to talk about it": Dr. Esgar Guarin

  • ‘An Empty Shell of What It Used to Be’: Asia’s Gambling Mecca Gets a China-Backed Makeover

    Beijing is betting that it can forge a new identity for Macau. It’s not paying off.

  • No charges for driver who fatally struck California county official

    The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will not file charges against the motorist who fatally struck County Supervisor Wilma Chan last year. In a news release, District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said their investigation into the case found that no charges “could be filed, sustained or proved beyond a reasonable doubt.” The driver, who remained at the scene until police arrived, reportedly cooperated throughout the investigation.

  • Defense Minister Reznikov on new AA systems coming to Ukraine

    Ukraine’s partners will soon provide Kyiv with more air defense systems – HAWK, NASAMS and Crotale – as well as anti-drone equipment and reconnaissance drones, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said at a press briefing on Nov. 4.

  • China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

    A deputy governor of China's central bank is under investigation on suspicion of “serious violations of discipline and law,” the ruling Communist Party's corruption agency said Saturday. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei in a short statement posted online. Fan, one of six deputy governors, has held the post for more than seven years, joining the People’s Bank of China in 2015 after a career in finance.

  • South Korea deploys 80 fighter jets after spotting 180 North Korean warplanes

    South Korea deploys 80 fighter jets after spotting 180 North Korean warplanes

  • Russia turns to Japan for used car imports as domestic production slumps

    With Russia's domestic car industry smarting from the impact of Western sanctions, sales of used cars are leading a relative resurgence, with Japan accounting for more than three quarters of those imported, according to data shared with Reuters. Sales of new cars produced in Russia have slumped since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in late February, with sanctions limiting access to parts and several foreign producers suspending operations in the country. Their withdrawal, along with the stronger rouble has pushed up demand for used cars from Asia, with logistical challenges partially to blame for prices being about 10% higher in September than the start of the year, the central bank said late last month.

  • Neeraj Chopra says Europeans ask him if Indians refund their parents

    Indian Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra recently revealed how he responds when Europeans ask him about a specific facet of his Indian upbringing. In an interview with the Indian Express, the 24-year-old javelin thrower said people in Europe have asked him if Indians are expected to pay their parents back for raising them after they start earning. "I tell them it’s different here,” Chopra was quoted as saying.

  • Biden says he will talk directly to oil companies soon about high gas prices

    President Biden said Friday he will have a direct conservation with oil companies soon, following his warning to oil giants earlier this week that they may face a “higher tax” on excess profits. “I’m working like hell to deal with the energy prices,” Biden said in San Diego, Calif. “I’m going to have a little…

  • US to fly supersonic bomber in show of force against NKorea

    The United States will fly a supersonic bomber over ally South Korea as part of a massive combined aerial exercise involving hundreds of warplanes, in a show of force meant to intimidate North Korea over its barrage of ballistic missile tests this week that has escalated tensions in the region. The “Vigilant Storm” exercise, which has involved about 240 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets from both countries, has triggered an angry reaction from North Korea. The North this week launched dozens of missiles into the sea, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings in northern Japan, and flew its own warplanes inside its territory.

  • DC Police give update on man found dead outside Kennedy Center

    DC Police Chief Robert Contee says a man was found dead outside the Kennedy Center with trauma wounds on Friday morning, but they are still investigating his cause of death.

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Op-Ed: Netanyahu's return to power with a coalition of racists is appalling. But Israel's problem runs deeper

    Israel has maintained an illegal and immoral occupation of Palestinian land since 1967, and now the ugly face of Jewish supremacy is ascendant.

  • Watchdog group says it will try to use the 14th amendment to disqualify Trump from running for president again in 2024

    In sending a letter to the former president, CREW noted that a local official in New Mexico was removed from office for incitement of an insurrection.