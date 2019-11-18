CA$10.60 - That's What Analysts Think Vecima Networks Inc. Is Worth After These Results

It's been a good week for Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 5.9% to CA$10.39. Revenues of CA$20m beat expectations by a respectable 4.7%, although losses per share increased. Vecima Networks lost CA$0.06, which was 37% more than what analysts had included in their models. Following the result, analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what analysts are forecasting for next year.

Following the latest results, Vecima Networks's two analysts are now forecasting revenues of CA$95.6m in 2020. This would be a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting CA$0.15. per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$98.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$0.22 in 2020. Analysts have made an abrupt about-face on Vecima Networks, administering a a minor downgrade to to revenue forecasts and slashing earnings forecasts from profit to loss.

The average analyst price target lifted 9.3% to CA$10.60, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term.

Zooming out to look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up both against past performance, and against industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Vecima Networks's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow at 14%, well above its historical decline of 3.8% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider market, which suggest that (in aggregate) market revenues are expected to grow 18% next year. Although Vecima Networks's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest low-light for us was that the forecasts for Vecima Networks dropped from profits to a loss next year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider market. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2021, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

