At CA$2.44, Is Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TSE:TTR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TSE:TTR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it led the TSX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Titanium Transportation Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Titanium Transportation Group Worth?

Great news for investors – Titanium Transportation Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Titanium Transportation Group’s ratio of 6.64x is below its peer average of 14.3x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Transportation industry. What’s more interesting is that, Titanium Transportation Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Titanium Transportation Group?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Titanium Transportation Group, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although TTR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to TTR, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TTR for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Titanium Transportation Group (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

