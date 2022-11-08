At CA$3.03, Is Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Worth Looking At Closely?

While Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Diversified Royalty’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Diversified Royalty Worth?

Good news, investors! Diversified Royalty is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$4.78, but it is currently trading at CA$3.03 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Diversified Royalty’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Diversified Royalty look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Diversified Royalty's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since DIV is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DIV for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy DIV. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Diversified Royalty (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

