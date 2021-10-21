At CA$3.74, Is Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) Worth Looking At Closely?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR), is not the largest company out there, but it led the TSXV gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Titanium Transportation Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Titanium Transportation Group

What is Titanium Transportation Group worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 23.96x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 21.67x, which means if you buy Titanium Transportation Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Titanium Transportation Group should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Titanium Transportation Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Titanium Transportation Group?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 100% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Titanium Transportation Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TTR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TTR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TTR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for TTR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Titanium Transportation Group, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Titanium Transportation Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

