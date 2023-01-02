At CA$33.32, Is It Time To Put Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) On Your Watch List?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$46.06 and falling to the lows of CA$31.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Spin Master's current trading price of CA$33.32 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Spin Master’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Spin Master?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Spin Master’s ratio of 8.55x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.47x, which means if you buy Spin Master today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Spin Master should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Spin Master’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Spin Master look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Spin Master. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, TOY appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on TOY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TOY for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on TOY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about Spin Master as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Spin Master (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

