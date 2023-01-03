At CA$6.16, Is Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Worth Looking At Closely?

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the TSX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Sylogist’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Sylogist?

According to my valuation model, Sylogist seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Sylogist today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$7.56, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Sylogist has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Sylogist?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected next year, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Sylogist, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, SYZ appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SYZ for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on SYZ should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Sylogist (including 1 which is potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Sylogist, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

