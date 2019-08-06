At CA$9.35, Is Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Worth Looking At Closely?

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW), which is in the diversified financial business, and is based in Canada, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$10.51 and falling to the lows of CA$9.26. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Chesswood Group's current trading price of CA$9.35 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Chesswood Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Chesswood Group worth?

Great news for investors – Chesswood Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is CA$16.91, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Chesswood Group’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Chesswood Group?

TSX:CHW Past and Future Earnings, August 6th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenue expected to more than double in the upcoming year, the future appears to be extremely bright for Chesswood Group. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since CHW is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CHW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CHW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Chesswood Group.