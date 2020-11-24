In CA: Anti-curfew event draws maskless protestors, and L.A. suspends outdoor dining

Winston Gieseke, USA TODAY
·7 min read

I'm Winston Gieseke, philanthropy and special sections editor for The Desert Sun in Palm Springs, bringing you the latest headlines at the kickoff of this holiday week.

In California brings you top Golden State stories and commentary from across the USA TODAY Network and beyond. Get it free, straight to your inbox.

California curfew protest in Huntington Beach draws plenty of maskless protestors

Demonstrators wave flags along Pacific Coast Highway Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Huntington Beach, Calif. California health officials are restricting overnight activities starting Saturday night, though there are plenty of exceptions. They&#39;re calling it a limited stay-at-home order designed to stem the rapidly spreading coronavirus by discouraging social gatherings.
Demonstrators wave flags along Pacific Coast Highway Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Huntington Beach, Calif. California health officials are restricting overnight activities starting Saturday night, though there are plenty of exceptions. They're calling it a limited stay-at-home order designed to stem the rapidly spreading coronavirus by discouraging social gatherings.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Huntington Beach Saturday to defy California’s new 10 p.m. curfew.

According to Huntington Beach police Lt. Ryan Reilly, around 400 protesters — “some, not all” of which wore masks — assembled in the beach town about 35 miles from Los Angeles; most were law-abiding, and the crowd dwindled by half after 90 minutes. As reported last week, Reilly said police did not intend to issue citations for curfew violations: “We are seeking compliance and trying to educate people.’’

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the curfew on Thursday; it applies to 41 of California's 58 counties and is set to last until Dec. 21. “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge,’’ Newsom said in a statement. “We are sounding the alarm.”

California is the second state, after Texas, to record more than 1 million coronavirus cases; it set a record Friday with nearly 15,500 new infections.

L.A. County: No outdoor restaurant dining for at least 3 weeks

Tony Zablah, owner of Z Falafel, stands outside the boarded-up front window of his restaurant, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles.
Tony Zablah, owner of Z Falafel, stands outside the boarded-up front window of his restaurant, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County public health officials announced Sunday that outdoor dining at restaurants would be suspended after a surge of new coronavirus cases, the Los Angele Times reports.

The new guidelines, which take effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and limits restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars to takeout and delivery only for the first time since May, will be in effect for at least three weeks, officials said. Wineries and breweries will be able to continue retail operations.

To no one's surprise, restaurateurs greeted the news with frustration, especially since some had spent considerable sums of money to make their businesses compliant with the county's previous guidelines by investing in patio furniture, extra cleaning supplies, heaters and awnings in order to seat — and distance — customers outside.

Christy Vega Fowler, who owns Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, said she spent $30,000 to set up two tents behind her family’s restaurant. The rentals of these tents have increased her monthly expenses by $10,000 per month. “They told us we could operate with outdoor dining. We did it safely, we made the investment and then they take it away from us,” she said. “It’s devastating.”

Officials said last week that the rule would be imposed if the five-day average of new cases hit 4,000 or if hospitalizations topped 1,750 per day. By Sunday, the five-day average had reached 4,097, according to the Department of Public Health, while hospitalizations stood at 1,473 on Saturday, a 92% increase from the month before.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said she understands the hardships that that businesses and their employees are facing, but insists that taking a step backward to get a handle on the rising rate of infection was necessary.

“The more we opened up, the higher the case rate became,” said Kuehl, whose district includes the Westside, Malibu, and much of the San Fernando Valley. “Clearly, as the case rates went up, it was an indicator that everyone was not being compliant.”

Tesla will stay open under California's new coronavirus curfew rule

Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla&#39;s California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities.
Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities.

One business that won't be closed under the new guidelines is Tesla, writes cnet.com, as the state's recent curfew considers manufacturing to be essential.

The carmaker, along with other California-based manufacturing companies, have secured an exemption from the new California lockdown guidelines as the state attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

During the pandemic's first lockdown in March, Tesla fought hard to remain open before shutting down. But this new exemption will keep the Fremont car plant up and running while other businesses deemed nonessential will close at 10 p.m. each night and must remain closed until 5 a.m. the next day.

And speaking of automakers ...

GM flips to California's side in pollution fight with Trump administration

General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on July 16, 2019.
General Motors Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of their contract talks with the United Auto Workers in Detroit on July 16, 2019.

In a letter sent Monday to environmental groups, General Motors CEO Mary Barra said the carmaker no longer supports the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California's right to set its own clean-air standards.

Instead, she said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden's plan to expand electric vehicle use, adding that GM will pull out of Trump's lawsuit. She urged other auto manufacturers to do the same.

“We believe the ambitious electrification goals of the President-elect, California and General Motors are aligned to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions,” Barra said in the letter.

Last year, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and 10 smaller automakers sided with the Trump administration in a lawsuit over whether California has the right to set its own standards for greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. Other manufacturers — BMW, Ford, Volkswagen, Volvo and Honda — disagreed, saying they backed California and endorsed stricter emissions and fuel economy standards than proposed by the Trump administration.

Toyota, one of the big automakers in the coalition favoring the Trump standards, said Monday it was reconsidering its position. In a statement, the company said it has supported year-over-year increases in fuel economy standards and that it joined the coalition because most other automakers agreed there should be a single U.S. standard.

“Given the changing circumstances, we are assessing the situation, but remain committed to our goal of a consistent, unitary set of fuel economy standards applicable in all 50 states," the company said.

The White House had no immediate comment Monday.

Newsom and family in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, watch their children, daughter Montana, second from left, and sons, Dutch, foreground, and Hunter, foreground fourth from left, operate robot games at the California Railroad Museum, Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said this weekend that his family is under quarantine after a recent exposure to COVID-19. The governor&#39;s family tested negative for the virus on Nov. 22, 2020.
In this Jan. 6, 2019, file photo Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, center, watch their children, daughter Montana, second from left, and sons, Dutch, foreground, and Hunter, foreground fourth from left, operate robot games at the California Railroad Museum, Sacramento, Calif. Newsom said this weekend that his family is under quarantine after a recent exposure to COVID-19. The governor's family tested negative for the virus on Nov. 22, 2020.

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, along with his wife and four children, ages 4 to 11, are quarantining after three of the kids were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, Newsom's office said late Sunday.

Newsom was notified Friday evening that a California Highway Patrol member who had contact with three of his children later tested positive for the virus. The CHP provides security for Newsom and his family. After getting tested Sunday, all six members of the Newsom clan tested negative for the virus.

Earlier this month Newsom faced criticism for attending a dinner party with a dozen people on Nov. 6 after warning residents to limit gatherings.

The family is quarantining at their home in Sacramento County and will be tested regularly.

California family receives cardboard cutout instead of grandparents

Missy and Barry Buchanan&#39;s grandchildren pose with the cardboard cutout their grandparents sent in lieu of traveling for Thanksgiving.
Missy and Barry Buchanan's grandchildren pose with the cardboard cutout their grandparents sent in lieu of traveling for Thanksgiving.

Like many Americans, Missy and Barry Buchanan decided against traveling this Thanksgiving. Instead of making the journey to California to see their daughter, the Rockwall, Texas-based couple sent a cardboard cutout of themselves to give their grandkids a laugh.

“I warned my adult kids that a package was coming, and that it would be kind of large,” Missy said.

“We all opened it up at the end of the day thinking it was going to be socks or pajamas or something like that,” Missy's daughter Mindy Whittington said. “We opened it up, and it was hilarious.”

“I was just trying to think of something fun, I have really creative and fun kids and grandkids,” Missy said. “I wanted to make it memorable.”

Even though they can't be together this Thanksgiving, the Buchanans remain thankful. “I want to show our younger generations that we can be apart, but we can still be a part of each other’s lives in our celebrations,” Missy said.

That's all, folks. Have a great week!

In California is a roundup of news from across USA Today network newsrooms. Also contributing: cnet.com, Los Angeles Times

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anti-curfew event draws maskless protestors, and L.A. suspends outdoor dining

Latest Stories

  • NYC sheriffs broke up a sex party with 80 people, a room full of mattresses, and boxes of condoms

    The dozens of attendees were all mask-less at Caligula, an illegal sex club, violating New York state COVID-19 regulations.

  • Rush Limbaugh: Trump’s Legal Team ‘Promised Blockbuster Stuff and Then Nothing Happened’

    Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Monday criticized President Trump’s legal team over their chaotic press conference last week that failed to provide any evidence to back up their claims that the 2020 election was rigged.“You call a gigantic press conference like that — one that lasts an hour — and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells,” Limbaugh said during his show on Monday. “There better be something at that press conference other than what we got…I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened, and that’s just, it’s not good.”He added, “If you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.”He also questioned the role of lawyer Sidney Powell, who was present at the press conference but has since cut ties with Trump’s legal team.Though Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said Powell is “not a member of the Trump legal team” or a personal lawyer to the president, Limbaugh argued it’s a “tough thing to deny she was ever part of it because they introduced her as part of it."“She was at that press conference last week,” he said.During the press conference on Thursday, Giuliani claimed to have evidence of a "national conspiracy" to steal the election for President-elect Joe Biden, though he said he could not yet release any evidence as the judges presiding over the campaign's lawsuit might object and because his witnesses might face retribution if their names became public. He said he had “at least ten” witnesses ready to describe instances of voter fraud, he couldn’t reveal them publicly because “they don’t want to be harassed.”

  • Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong detained for 2019 illegal assembly

    Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was remanded in custody on Monday after pleading guilty to charges of organising and inciting an unauthorised assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests. Wong, who was just 17 years old when he became the face of the 2014 student-led Umbrella Movement democracy protests, faces a maximum three-year jail term. On Twitter afterwards, Wong said attention should be directed to the 12 Hong Kong people detained virtually incommunicado in China after being arrested at sea in August as they were attempting to flee by boat to Taiwan to escape charges related to last year's protests in the city.

  • Melania welcomes White House tree after being caught on tape saying ‘who gives a f***’ about Christmas

    Decorating mansion will be her final official act as first lady

  • Reports: Israeli PM flew to Saudi Arabia, met crown prince

    Israeli media reported Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Saudi Arabia for a clandestine meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which would mark the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials. The reported meeting was the latest move by the Trump Administration to promote normalized ties between Israel and the broader Arab world and reflected the shared concern of all three nations about Iran. The Israeli news site Walla, followed quickly by other Hebrew-language media, cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, head of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew Sunday night to the Saudi city of Neom, where they met with the crown prince.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown Encourages Residents to Call Police on Neighbors Violating COVID Rules

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown is encouraging residents to call the police on any neighbors who flout state COVID-19 restrictions, which include limiting in-home gatherings to a maximum of six people.“This is no different than what happens if there's a party down the street and it's keeping everyone awake,” Brown said in an interview Friday. “What do neighbors do [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it's too noisy. This is just like that. It's like a violation of a noise ordinance.”Last week the Democratic governor instituted a new round of restrictions aimed at mitigating the spread of coronavirus in the state via executive order, including a two-week “freeze” limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from no more than two households just ahead of Thanksgiving. Residents are also prohibited from eating out at restaurants and going to the gym, though faith-based gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors are allowed.Violators can face up to 30 days in jail, $1,250 fines or both. The Marion County Sheriff’s office said in a statement on Friday that it believes “we cannot arrest or enforce our way out of the pandemic.”“We believe both are counterproductive to public health goals.”Brown pushed back, calling criticisms of the new restrictions "irresponsible."“This is about saving lives and it's about protecting our fellow Oregonians,” she said. “We have too many sporadic cases in Oregon. We can't trace these cases to a particular source. We have to limit gatherings and social interactions.”On Sunday, new COVID-19 cases reached a record high in the state for the third straight day, with 1,517 new infections recorded, bringing the state total to 65,170.

  • Trump gives GSA official go-ahead to start transition to Biden administration

    President Donald Trump on Monday said he had given Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, the go-ahead to proceed with a transition for President-elect Joe Biden's administration despite plans to continue with legal challenges.

  • Alleged mafia members 'Joey Electric,' 'Tony Meatballs,' 13 others indicted

    Conspiracy, illegal gambling, loansharking and drug trafficking among charges unsealed, U.S. attorney says.

  • Pennsylvania Republicans File Emergency Lawsuit to Block Certification of Election Results

    A group of Pennsylvania Republicans filed a lawsuit over the weekend to block certification of the state's election results in an eleventh-hour attempt to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the key battleground state.The emergency petition, filed in state court, takes issue with a voting reform bill that passed Pennsylvania's Republican-held legislature in October last year. The lawsuit claims that the law's allowance of  no excuse mail-in voting is "unconstitutional" and seeks to block Pennsylvania counties from certifying their vote results ahead of the deadline on Monday to do so and invalidate millions of mail-in ballots cast in the 2020 election.The group is led by Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly and GOP congressional candidate Sean Parnell, who has not conceded since his defeat this month by his Democratic rival, Representative Conor Lamb. Their suit names Democratic Governor Tom Wolf, the GOP-led legislature, and Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar as defendants.Meanwhile, a federal judge on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit from the Trump campaign that sought to invalidate millions of votes in Pennsylvania and block the certification of the state’s election results. Trump wrote in a tweet Saturday night that he plans to appeal the decision.About 2.6 million voters in Pennsylvania cast mail ballots in the general election this month. Biden won three out of every four mail ballots cast in the state, according to an analysis of data from Pennsylvania's state department.Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes over President Trump and is expected to be awarded the Keystone State's coveted 20 electoral votes. States have until December 8 to resolve election disputes, and electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next president.Over the past several weeks, Trump has made allegations that voter fraud occurred on a massive scale through mail-in ballots. The president has claimed he won the election and has refused to concede even though his lawyers have not produced evidence of fraud widespread enough to alter the election outcome.

  • Rights experts: Japan's handling of Carlos Ghosn was wrong

    A panel of human rights experts working with the United Nations said Monday that former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrongly detained in Japan and has urged “compensation” for him from the Japanese government. The Japanese government denounced the report as a “totally unacceptable” viewpoint that will change nothing in the country's legal process. In its opinion published Monday, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that Ghosn’s arrest in Japan in late 2018 and early 2019 was “arbitrary” and called on Japan’s government to “take the necessary steps to remedy the situation of Mr. Ghosn without delay.”

  • Israeli PM reportedly holds secret talks in Saudi Arabia amid normalisation rumours

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly made an unprecedented clandestine visit to Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening, fuelling speculation that the Gulf state might be the next to normalise relations with Tel Aviv. Israeli media and The Wall Street Journal reported that Netanyahu met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as well as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. If true, it is believed to be the first meeting between the two leaders, whose countries have historically hostile relations. The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, on Monday denied reports that Mr Netanyahu was in the meeting, saying “the only officials present were American and Saudi.” But a senior Saudi advisor told The Wall Street Journal that he was present, with several issues, including normalisation of ties and Iran, discussed but no formal agreements reached. The meeting was said to have lasted a couple of hours. Flight tracking website FlightRadar24.com shows a Gulfstream IV private jet taking off from Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv just after 5:40pm GMT and landing in the Saudi seaside city of Neom before leaving again at around 9:50pm GMT. Yossi Cohen, head of Israeli spy agency Mossad, reportedly accompanied Mr Netanyahu on the trip. Mr Cohen has been a key figure in the other normalisation deals that have been struck this year, which have become known as the Abraham Accords. Whispers that Saudi Arabia could be considering normalising ties with Israel - a move that would mark a sea change in regional politics - have been circulating for weeks. The Trump administration, which has favoured Mr Netanyahu’s hardline government significantly more than previous American administrations, has been pushing Arab states to establish formal relations with Israel as part of their efforts to isolate Iran in the region. The UAE, Bahrain and Sudan have already signed up, but a deal with Saudi Arabia, which has so far been out of reach because of their long-standing support for Palestinian statehood, would be seen as the crowning achievement. Insiders believe that the Saudi crown prince may be more open to the idea than King Salman, given his personal friendship with Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner. Saudi Arabia announced the approval for Israeli flights to the UAE to use its airspace the day after the pair met in Riyadh in September. Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister indicated over the weekend that normalisation would not come without conditions, however. "One very important thing must happen first: a permanent and full peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians,” Mr bin Farhan al-Saud told Reuters during the virtual G20 summit that was being hosted by the country. The Israeli prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment. Neither did officials in Saudi Arabia. The prompt leak of the meeting has led some analysts to believe that Israel and Saudi Arabia are trying to show a united front against Iran to incoming US President Joe Biden. Fears have been raised in both states that Donald Trump’s defeat could spell the end of his hardline policies against their common foe. In a speech in southern Israel earlier on Sunday, Mr Netanyahu appeared to urge the incoming Biden administration not to re-enter the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that had been controversially abandoned by the Trump administration in 2018. “There must be no return to the previous nuclear agreement. We must stick to an uncompromising policy to ensure that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,” he said.

  • Clever’s 2020 Gift Guide Is Here and It Just Wants You to Have a Nice Time

    We rounded up a mix of gifts that help others, keep folks healthy, and add a little something-something to the home&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Turkey, Russia at odds over Turkish military post in Azerbaijan - source

    Turkey and Russia are at odds over Ankara's wish to set up an independent military observation post on Azeri territory, a Turkish source said, after the two agreed this month to monitor a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Russia have already agreed to set up a joint centre in the region to monitor the Nov. 10 ceasefire, which ended weeks of fighting between Azerbaijan's troops and ethnic Armenian forces in the enclave. Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but is populated by ethnic Armenians.

  • Georgia election official: We've 'crossed a tipping point' where many Republicans' distrust of system will suppress vote

    President Trump’s efforts to undermine the results of the November election in Georgia will “absolutely” hurt Republicans in two U.S. Senate runoff races there, an election official in the state said Monday.&nbsp;“We’ve crossed a tipping point where ... there may be some Republicans who don’t trust the outcomes of the system at all, and say, ‘Why bother to vote,’” Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, told Yahoo News.

  • Man in Trump-shaped flotation device charged with assault after breathing on protesters

    Raymond Deskins was charged with misdemeanor assault for allegedly breathing heavily on protesters who were outside Trump National Golf Club.

  • Iowa congressman notorious for racist remarks asks Kamala Harris if she was descended from slave owners

    Outgoing Republican Steve King has long history of offensive remarks

  • Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

    Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two other activists were taken into custody Monday after they pleaded guilty to charges related to a demonstration outside police headquarters during anti-government protests last year. Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organizing, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorized protest outside police headquarters last June. “I am persuaded that neither prison bars, nor election ban, nor any other arbitrary powers would stop us from activism,” Wong said, ahead of the court hearing.

  • Biden team is reportedly pushing congressional Democrats to strike an immediate stimulus deal with Republicans to stave off a renewed recession

    The surge in virus cases is causing another wave of restrictions and closures that experts say could damage the economic recovery.

  • NYT reporter Maggie Haberman thinks Trump's tweet is 'the closest to a concession' he'll give

    President Trump has yet to concede the election, and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman thinks his Monday evening tweet about what is in "the best interest of our country" is "the closest to a concession Trump is going to get."Trump wrote that he spoke to Emily Murphy, the head of the General Services Administration, and recommended that she "do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols," adding that he has "told my team to do the same." Murphy needed to ascertain the election in order to formally start the transition process, and after weeks of delays, she sent President-elect Joe Biden a letter on Monday telling him the transition can officially start.Haberman tweeted that she's been told some of Trump's advisers "had been urging him" to let the transition begin before Thanksgiving, "even if he never said the word 'concede.'" Between the Trump campaign and other Republicans, more than 30 lawsuits have been filed in six swing states, in an attempt to contest the election results, NBC News reports. Despite Trump and members of his legal team claiming there has been widespread voter fraud, no court has found a single piece of evidence.Trump's election legal team is being led by his longtime friend and personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City. Giuliani has been "key in stoking Trump's conspiracy theories," Haberman said, but people with knowledge of the matter told her that a recent court loss in Pennsylvania made Trump realize "Giuliani was not painting an honest picture" of his chances of actually changing the election results. Giuliani, she added, took control of Trump's legal team after the campaign dropped a lawsuit in Maricopa County, Arizona, and he warned Trump that "other advisers were lying to him."More stories from theweek.com Biden is stealing the spotlight. Trump can't stand it. I was wrong about Mitt Romney General Services Administration tells Biden transition can officially begin

  • Election mail: We sent 193 shipments, and here's what we learned

    Nearly 200 mailings found delivery times of up to two weeks. Those delays could have affected election, as COVID-19 led to millions of mailed ballots